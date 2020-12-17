PNV JAY Releases 'Bust It'

Bronx, NY rapper PNV Jay is back to deliver a brand new music video as we close out 2020. "Bust It" the catchy new record speaks to PNV Jay's interest in a woman, and mission to prove his doubters wrong, with cool lyrics accentuated by a classic drill-infused beat.

At 18 years old, he is making his mark as a one to watch in the drill-rap scene. With each release he continues to pave a lane of his own. The video, directed by Cult Classic, is now streaming via his official YouTube channel below. This latest release is a continuation of PNV Jay's unspoken talent, following standouts like "OMBK2," " Warning " and " Zoom Zoom (feat. SimXSantana )."

The aforementioned singles were preceded by PNV Jay's official " Yes (Remix) " visual, a strong follow up to 2019's standout singles " Glizzy 2 ," " Best of Me " and " Flexin ." His debut tape, "PAID N VERIFIED" included buzz worthy tracks such as " Level Up ," " Runnin' Man " (featured in Madden 19), " Rich ," and " Out The Hood ," which Pitchfork highlighted as one of the Best New Rap Songs upon release. The mixtape was the perfect 1st impression for this young king - accumulating over 5.6 MILLION streams worldwide to date.

Though born in the Bronx, Jay has been hailed for his contributions to the Brooklyn-based drill music scene, with Pitchfork noting that the teenaged rapper "possesses the no nonsense...cocky swag. And a deep arsenal of bars, that historically, a rapper needs to really rep." At the age of 18, PNV Jay is shaking up the streets with what he has to offer.

Listen here: