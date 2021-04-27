PEACE MAKER! & Birthdayy Partyy Come Together to 'Rock Wit It'

PEACE MAKER! and Birthdayy Partyy make a show-stopping New Noise entrance via their house-focused groove "Rock Wit It."



Infectiously iridescent, "Rock Wit It" serves as the first official collaboration between PEACE MAKER! and twin duo, Birthdayy Partyy. Funky synth noises, four-on-the-floor beats and lively vocals fuse together for an all-out party anthem.



PEACE MAKER! is one of the most exciting emerging faces in the dance music scene. The Portuguese producer often intertwines his love of house and tech house genres within his songs, yielding an explosive mix of upbeat material that has seen releases on labels like Tchami's Confession and Insomniac's IN/Rotation. Most recently, his 2020 single "Isolation" accumulated over 1M Spotify streams and reached #5 on Spotify's New Zealand Viral 50 Chart. Meanwhile, brothers Jon and Bryan, better known as Birthdayy Partyy, have stayed busy pumping out bass-boosted jams since 2018. From their originals on labels such as Jauz's Bite This! and AC Slater's Night Bass, to their official remixes for Autograf and LUZCID, Birthdayy Partyy gives listeners something fresh with each and every release.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

