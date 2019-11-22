PARTYNEXTDOOR Returns with 'The News' and 'Loyal' Featuring Drake

PARTYNEXTDOOR is back with two new songs titled "The News" and "Loyal" featuring Drake via OVO Sound. Without any solo music released since his 2017 Seven Days EP, PND makes his anticipated return, highlighting the extraordinary signature songwriting prowess for which he has established himself. "The News," which showcases an unforgettable chorus asserting "What's news to you, it ain't news to me," is a potent slow burner while "Loyal" finds a reinvigorated PND styling over the dancehall rhythm with Drake. Listen to both tracks now and stay tuned.

Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND released his Seven Days EP, the same year he earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.





