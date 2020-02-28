PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops 'Split Decision'

PARTYNEXTDOOR season is upon us and today he unveils a brand new track called "SPLIT DECISION" with the announcement that his forthcoming album PARTYMOBILE is set for release on March 27 via OVO Sound. The new music and announcement arrive on the heels of PND's recently-released tracks "THE NEWS" and "LOYAL" featuring Drake, making a statement that the Toronto-born artist is back with conviction. Ramping up momentum and anticipation for the PARTYMOBILE album to a fever pitch, "THE NEWS" has earned nearly 32 million streams while "LOYAL" is a bona-fide smash with over 163 million global streams and high critical praise from The New York Times, Billboard, Pitchfork, Vulture, The FADER and more. PND then followed the new music with an innovative claymation video for "LOYAL" with Adult Swim. Rolling Stone asserted, "[LOYAL] feels like a re-centering for an artist with an outsized artistic footprint this decade," and included the upcoming LP in their "Most Anticipated Albums of 2020." Now with PARTYMOBILE on the horizon, PND is at the helm and in position for his anxiously-awaited first project in three years.

Hailing from Mississauga, Canada, OVO Sound's PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation's most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. His Jamaican roots inform much of his music and his influence can be heard across contemporary R&B, rap and pop genres today. In 2013, PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to OVO Sound and released his seminal debut PARTYNEXTDOOR. 2014 saw the release of his second project PARTYNEXTDOOR TWO, which he followed with the PNDColours EP the same year. PND followed P2 with the PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 LP in 2016 to widespread critical acclaim. In 2017, PND earned a "Best R&B Song" GRAMMY Award nomination for the triple-platinum certified "Come and See Me" with Drake. Also known for his prolific output and songcraft, PND wrote Rihanna's 2016 smash "Work," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as DJ Khaled's 2017 hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna, which peaked #2 on the Hot 100.





