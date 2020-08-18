Outside Lands Announces Artist Lineup + Programming Details for Inside Lands

FEATURING A MIX OF LIVE AND ARCHIVED PERFORMANCES FROM GORILLAZ, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, J. COLE, JACK WHITE, KEHLANI, ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS, DISCLOSURE, ABOVE &

The producers of Outside Lands, Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly, and Starr Hill Presents, announce the artist lineup and programming details for Inside Lands, a free virtual festival celebration taking place this August 28-29 on Twitch. The event will feature iconic archival sets, exclusive live musical performances, interviews with artists, plus features with the festival curators, producers, fans, small businesses and community that make Outside Lands truly one of a kind.

Among the artists confirmed for Inside Lands performances are Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, J. Cole, Jack White, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Above & Beyond, Haim, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, Louis the Child, alt-J and Cage The Elephant, as well as artists that are part of the Outside Lands 2021 festival lineup, including Kehlani, ZHU, Beach House, Brittany Howard, SOFI TUKKER and Sharon Van Etten.

The virtual festival will be streamed exclusively on Twitch. Twitch's live streaming service offers an unparalleled level of interaction and connection to enhance attendees' experience at the virtual festival. With its massive, vibrant community and unique engagement features, Inside Lands on Twitch will bring the best parts of an in-person festival online. Fans can tune in to the streaming broadcast for free each day at twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands.

"This is an opportunity for Outside Lands to relive and share some of our favorite festival moments with fans both old and new, in addition to showcasing some of the talented artists confirmed for our 2021 festival with exclusive live sets, interviews and past performances," said Allen Scott, Head of Concerts and Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and Co-Producer of Outside Lands. "By incorporating a live host as well as enabling direct communication between fans and festival producers plus surprise guests via our Twitch channel, we look forward to offering a free virtual festival experience that is both collaborative and compelling for our audience."

A specialty Inside Lands merch capsule collection will also be available as a limited run in celebration of the virtual festival weekend. The full festival stream schedule and additional programming details will be announced soon. For more details, visit www.SFInsideLands.com.

