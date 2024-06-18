Orla Gartland Unveils Powerful New Song 'Mine'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dublin-born singer, songwriter, and producer Orla Gartland today shares her vulnerable new single "Mine" available to stream now via her own label New Friends/The Orchard, complete with an accompanying visualizer. "Mine" is a gentle yet powerful inspection of Orla’s evolving relationship with intimacy and finding peace with past personal experiences.

Orla Gartland shares: “'Mine' is by far the most vulnerable song I've written to date - putting it feels a little scary but also hugely important to me. It tells a fragmented story of an experience that really affected my relationship with intimacy and how that stayed with me throughout relationships that followed. I wanted to give the lyrics on this song space to breathe so we kept the production super minimal on this track; live vocal and guitar and a super beautiful, haunting 4-piece string part. This was my first time recording real strings on a song of mine and for me they bring even more emotional depth to the track. I'm really proud of this song and whilst I hope in a way that no one relates to it, I hope it can bring comfort and hope to anyone who does.”

The release of "Mine" follows Orla Gartland’s return with punchy new single "Little Chaos" and a string of wildly popular intimate live shows across her hometown Dublin, London and Bristol.

ABOUT ORLA GARTLAND

Bold, brash and increasingly self-assured, Dublin-born, London-based artist and producer Orla Gartland ushers in a new chapter with "Little Chaos." A testament to her artistic growth, burgeoning confidence and fastidious sense of independence the track is the latest milestone in this self-made talent’s journey.

﻿From career streams nudging towards a quarter of a billion, sold-out tours and festival appearances at Glastonbury and Latitude; to her Top 10 critically acclaimed self-released debut album Woman on the Internet; taking in a huge viral hit "Why Am I Like This" (700 million views and nearly 400,000 TikTok creations, and counting); and through to last year joining musical forces with longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown to release The Secret To Life as new band FIZZ - Orla has come a long way from the 14-year-old songwriter who began sharing her creations online.

Amassing a dedicated fan-base and creative community including her notable 'Secret Demo Club', Orla has forged an even deeper relationship with her fans as she unveils her work-in-progress tracks, some of which have gone on to feature on the upcoming record. Her brutal honesty and pragmatic realism have always been present in her songwriting but become even more prominent when paired with the louder, more angular alternative sound Orla has embraced this time around.

Orla's debut album Woman On The Internet charted in the top 10 of the UK Official Charts, at #3 in the Irish Album Charts and was nominated for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2021. The culmination of many years honing her songwriting and production skills, the record was praised by the likes of The Observer (“This beautifully crafted debut spans pop-punk to indie rock, with knife-sharp lyrics all the way”), NME (“a hard-won celebration of perseverance and artistic freedom”) and many more.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ngai

