Oppidan Shares New EP ‘UNTITLED SINES’

Emerging UKG star Oppidan brings her momentous 2024 to a close with a second DJ Mag Award nomination and the release of her brand new EP, UNTITLED SINES, out now via Promised Land Records. The five-track EP brings together the previously released ‘MR. SANDMAN’, ‘WAKE AND BREAK’, ‘FRESH AND NEW’ and ‘WHERE’S MY VAPE’ in addition to the new focus single ‘UNTITLED SINES’.

With the release of the EP, fans also get to hear its much-anticipated title track, ‘UNTITLED SINES’, in full for the first time, after having been dropped extensively by the Bristol producer/DJ in shows throughout the UK and across the globe this year, as well as receiving a ton of support from the likes of Radio 1’s Sarah Story, Jaguar, Jack Saunders and Arielle Free as well as 1Xtra support from Tiffany Calver, DJ Target and Sian Anderson. The track perfectly captures Oppidan’s fresh sound, fusing classic skippy garage drums, and hair-raising drops juxtaposed with deep, cutesy melodies. Watch Oppidan cleverly drop ‘UNTITLED SINES’ into her DJ Mag HQ set from September, the most replayed section of the set, viewed by almost 70k people below (skip to 14m 40s).

For devoted Oppidan fans, the EP’s tracks—‘MR. SANDMAN,’ ‘FRESH AND NEW’ ft. Frisco, ‘WHERE’S MY VAPE?,’ and ‘WAKE AND BREAK’—need no introduction. But for newcomers:

‘MR. SANDMAN’, a DJ Mag Awards 2024 Track of the Year nominee, reimagines The Chordettes’ classic into a vibrant garage anthem that’s dominated stages like Manchester’s Warehouse Project (Clip HERE). ‘FRESH AND NEW’ pairs grime pioneer Frisco’s bold lyrics with Oppidan’s signature skippy beats and dreamy, filtered samples. ‘WHERE’S MY VAPE?’ seamlessly blends 2-step UKG with house influences, featuring punchy 4x4 beats and dynamic melodies. Finally, ‘WAKE AND BREAK’ shifts into rave mode, delivering thunderous drum breaks.

Bristol’s Oppidan is a breakout star in UKG and bass music, joining a new generation redefining the sound for modern ravers. Nominated for DJ Mag's 2023 'Breakthrough Producer’ and now ‘Track Of The Year’ in 2024, her work has appeared on labels like UKF and Night Bass, collaborating with artists like Sammy Virji, Hans Glader, and MCs Dread MC and Cutty Ranks and, of course, the mighty Frisco. With support from Radio 1, Kiss FM, Triple J, and George FM, she’s also played major festivals including Outlook and Creamfields, and toured Australia, New Zealand, and the US. This November, she performs at Four Tet’s Drumsheds event alongside Caribou and Logic1000, following her Japan debut in October.

