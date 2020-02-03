Celebrated Canadian pop artist Ollie announces US tour dates. Starting April 1 at Rough Trade in New York City, Ollie takes on a US headlining tour. He is currently on the road in the States supporting rapper Phora.

See the tour dates below!

Ollie first emerged on the hip-hop scene after a life-changing car accident sparked an awakening, leading him to leave his athletic dreams behind and drop out of university.

It was music that Ollie turned to as a form of therapy. Music was always one of his passions, but not something he seriously pursued until coming face-to-face with death. Ollie shifted his focus to creating dynamic deliveries and engaging lyricism to reflect his experiences - including those concerning overcoming obstacles, facing adversity, and being proud of who you are. This path lead him to become the person he is today - an artist inspiring others using the mantra, More Than Music.

Pulling inspiration from Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Rock, and Country, the latter of which stems from small town upbringing, Ollie's music presents itself as a unique catalog of sounds and cadences. Moreover, Ollie's skillset highlights his ability to adapt to different genres effortlessly, creating a series of lyrical paintings that are not only captivating, but immediately relatable.

"I started off being heavily influenced by hip-hop, and as time went by, I learned to appreciate a lot more music. When I began exploring different genres, my music and sound started to take form. I found my voice," notes the Toronto-based artist.

Early in his career, Ollie was heavily involved in the YouTube community. At the age of 16, he opened his first YouTube channel and began uploading gameplay commentaries. This eventually drove him to create a music channel where he would promote the sounds of up-and-coming artists. Ollie's desire to promote other undiscovered talent only further inspired him to begin releasing his own music under an alias that took form from his father's childhood nickname.

He began writing, recording and releasing these songs, quickly getting featured in videos of popular gamers and personalities, building awareness around his music in the YouTube community. This subsequently translated to over 45K subscribers on YouTube, and over 639K monthly listeners on Spotify. In turn, this created an unbreakable bond between an artist and his constantly growing fanbase.

With the Lost EP's (released 01/25/19) momentum behind him, Ollie brought his music to the live stage touching fans across Germany, UK, US and Canada. As this exciting year continued into September, Ollie captured the attention of LA rising star Phora, who invited him to support on a string of sold out shows in major US markets.

2020 brings Ollie back on tour supporting Phora across the US and promoting his Twenty Four EP (1/31/20). His full length debut album Maybe This Was Supposed to Happen is due out April 17th. Ollie ventures on his first North American headline run this spring, adding Europe in the fall.

Ollie US Headlining Tour Dates

Apr 1 - Rough Trade - New York City, NY

April 10 - The Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

April 11 - House Of Blues Voodoo Room - San Diego, CA

April 12 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

April 17 - The Citadel Music Hall - Indianapolis, IN

April 18 - The WC Social Club - Chicago, IL

April 19 - First Avenue 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

April 22 - The Walnut Room - Denver, CO

April 24 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

April 25 - Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

April 30 - Velvet Underground - Toronto

May 1 - Le Ministere - Montreal

May 7 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

Tour dates supporting Phora

Feb 6 - Cervantes Ballroom - Denver, CO

Feb 7 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Feb 8 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

Feb 9 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Feb 13 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 14 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles CA

Feb 21 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Feb 22 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

Feb 23 - The Fillmore - San Fransisco, CA





