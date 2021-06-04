Olivia Rodrigo Releases Final Part of Vevo LIFT Series

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today released multi-platinum, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo's short film as part of her LIFT series, shot on film. The visual, available to watch HERE, follows Rodrigo's songwriting process, what creating music has taught her, and her incredible career development over the years. Vevo recently announced Olivia as their first LIFT artist of 2021 and unveiled live performances of her songs "deja vu" and "favorite crime," both also shot on film, off her debut album, SOUR - out now on Geffen Records.

Vevo's LIFT programm connects today's up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, YUNGBLUD, and more.

"We are so excited to launch our 2021 LIFT program with Olivia," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "We've been watching Olivia's rise since the highly anticipated music video release of 'drivers license,' and we couldn't wait to collaborate and create content with her. Hard-working and dedicated to her craft, we couldn't think of a more deserving artist to kick off this year's program. We're delighted to be able to showcase Olivia's personal and musical evolution over the years in this short film, and to show fans a side of her songwriting process they haven't seen before."

SOUR debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., and already achieved RIAA Gold certification in its first week. SOUR also scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams. The stunning LP from the 18-year-old multi-platinum singer/songwriter earns Rodrigo the biggest week of 2021, not to mention entering charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.

