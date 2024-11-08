Olivia Newton-John and Michael McDonald Duet on 'All Through the Night'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for the holidays, the newest single from Angels in the Snow, Olivia Newton-John’s highly-awaited holiday album, arrives, adding a special warmth to the season’s chill. “All Through the Night (Reimagined),” featuring the legendary Michael McDonald, is out now, blending Olivia’s angelic voice with McDonald’s soulful, unmistakable sound. This reimagined duet captures the spirit of a classic, bringing two Grammy-winning icons together for a song that feels both timeless and new.

McDonald, a five-time GRAMMY®-winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is known for his work with the Doobie Brothers and for solo hits like “I Keep Forgettin’” and “On My Own.” Now, in this holiday duet, he lends his signature voice to Olivia’s rendition of “All Through the Night.”

Celebrating Olivia’s legacy of music and love, Angels in the Snow reflects her holiday traditions with family and friends. The full album, featuring holiday classics like “White Christmas” with John Travolta and “O Come All Ye Faithful” with Jane Lynch, releases on November 22 on Green Hill Productions, part of Sun Label Group, a subsidiary of Primary Wave.

Producer Sam Hollander, who crafted the sound for Angels in the Snow, commented, “I've been a fan of Olivia's since her Totally Hot days—there was something about that record that completely captured her range and depth. Her voice had this rare ability to express emotion in a way that felt both intimate and universal. Being asked to work on this project was not just a tribute but a chance to celebrate an artist who profoundly shaped my own creative journey. It's such an honor to help preserve and carry her legacy forward.”

Christmas traditions and music were always very important to Olivia Newton-John. “Each Christmas you spend without someone you cared for is an unusually hard time,” said Olivia Newton-John during a 2021 interview. “But I’ve always found that music has given me strength.”

“On Christmas Eve, my mum would make German cookies and cakes and then we’d sing around the piano. There were live candles on the tree, and my dad would lead us in singing hymns like ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Away in a Manger,’” added Olivia. “Those are some of the happiest memories I have and traditions that I continued when my beautiful daughter Chloe was born.”

Angels in the Snow will be available on vinyl, CD, and across all streaming platforms on November 22. With McDonald’s stirring contribution and Olivia’s unforgettable voice, “All Through the Night” is a holiday gift meant to be shared and cherished for years to come.

