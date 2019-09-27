Olivia Holt Releases 'Bad Girlfriend'

Hollywood Records artist Olivia Holt released the song/video for "Bad Girlfriend" today. Collaborating again with writer Carolina Ailin, who wrote Olivia's hit single "History" (certified GOLD) as well as Dua Lipa's #1 hit "New Rules," "Bad Girlfriend" marks the first new music from this multi-talented artist since 2017.

Her 2016 debut EP, OLIVIA, debuted #19 on Billboard's New Artist Chart, #34 on Billboard's Pop Chart and received critical acclaim from Fader, Entertainment Weekly, Teen Vogue and Idolator while her music has amassed over 500MM total streams globally. "Generous," the highly-anticipated follow up to "History," hit over 30MM audio streams and gave Olivia her first #1 Billboard Dance Club hit. On the acting side, she has the leading role in MARVEL's hit series Cloak and Dagger for Freeform, and she continues her partnership with Neutrogena as their global brand ambassador. Olivia has pulled in over 44 million collective video views on VEVO and 9 million overall followers on social media.

This past year, in between shooting her hit Marvel series, Cloak and Dagger, Olivia was in high demand, lending her vocals to tracks by some of today's most electrifying producers and DJs including Martin Jensen, R3HAB, Nicky Romeroand Banx & Ranx. She also landed her first Gold single with "History" which attained over 500K digital single sales, as certified by the RIAA, while the song has amassed over 215MM streams globally.

Currently, Olivia is shooting the holiday movie Turkey Drop for Freeform which is due out in November 2019.





