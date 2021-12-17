Oliver Tree Taps Trippie Redd & Ski Mask The Slump God For 'Life Goes On' Remix

Chart-topping phenomenon Oliver Tree has recruited RIAA certified rappers Trippie Redd and Ski Mask The Slump God for a rework of his viral smash hit "Life Goes On". The superstar remix arrives today with an official video featuring superstar DJ Diplo and directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

Recently joined by remixes from GRAMMY award winning trio Clean Bandit, platinum selling global superstar Ty Dolla $ign and Brazilian superstar ALOK and a stripped-back acoustic version, the original track was featured on the deluxe edition of Tree's acclaimed debut album Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier. The viral track is making waves across all platforms. Currently boasting over 500 million streams, 150 million video views, 3 million Instagram reels and 3 million Shazams. With over 20 million TikTok videos created with the sound, "Life Goes On" has amassed over 30 billion TikTok views across all videos, landing it at TikTok's #6 global track of 2021 and Oliver as the #5 most viewed artist on the platform.

Oliver recently announced his largest North American headline tour to date and last tour ever. The Cowboy Tears tour kicks off February 19, 2022 at Los Angeles, CA's legendary venue, The Shrine Expo Hall, and continues through late March with support from RIAA certified singer/producer and viral phenomenon Sueco as well as 18-year-old Canadian DIY artist 347aidan. The acclaimed live performer will also light up the stage at Ultra Music Festival in March 2022. Full all touring details, please visit www.olivertreemusic.com.

With over 2 billion global streams to date, over 700 million video views on YouTube alone, and 12 million TikTok followers, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era. Oliver kicked off 2021 by teaming up with rap superstar Lil Yachty for the acclaimed collaboration, "Asshole." Most recently, Oliver teamed up with Russian viral hitmakers Little Big for the revolutionary joint EP, Welcome To The Internet. The project was first heralded by the lead single, "Turn It Up," featuring Estonian rapper Tommy Cash.

An internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Oliver Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, mock reality TV drama to WWF wrestling in his live shows, the world of Oliver Tree is unlike any artist who has come before him.

A Santa Cruz, California native, Tree has emerged as a polymath from many different projects and iterations over the last 10 years. As unpredictable as one artist can be, no one can seem to put their finger on what Oliver Tree will do next. Unafraid to make you laugh, cry, think profoundly or feel completely uncomfortable for the length of a 4 minute music video, he is on the road to developing his own blueprint for packaging and marketing pop culture in the internet era. Versatile in every sense of the word, Tree not only explores every type of entertainment but also every type of genre in his music alike. The box he puts himself in is limitless. It has no boundaries.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2022

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

26 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

MARCH 2022

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Toronto, ON - History

9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

12 - New York, NY - Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater