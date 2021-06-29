Oliver Francis Releases New Single & Video 'PENTHOUSE'

Oliver Francis is giving the world something it has never heard before - perfectly meshing together melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop. Earlier this year, he kicked the door open to his new era with "Toxic Paradise" and "STAR." Today, he's taking things back to his roots with a new single + video, "PENTHOUSE." He wrote, tracked, produced, recorded, and filmed the music video in under a week. The single is out via Hopeless Records now.

After amassing 100 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Elevator and more, he widens the scope of the genre, fusing that boy band-esque sound to gritty trap.

"I initially started with the instrumental; going into it I knew I wanted to set a laid-back, good-time type of vibe. I wanted to create something that you can turn on when you're relaxing and hanging with friends, or playing with your significant other. I just wanted to transport the listener into this social scenario, and I think I pulled it off," Francis shares.

Hailing from the small town of Ashland, MO, he grew up listening to Green Day, skateboarding, and obsessing over alternative culture to the "very conservative Midwestern landscape." Raised by musicians, dad played guitar and performed worship music in church-where Oliver also picked up the drums. Listening to punk and emo, he played in numerous bands with the dream "to become a famous rock star." He worked as a janitor for five years as he quietly wrote and recorded music. Taking the reins as a producer and artist, he introduced himself in 2017. Off his Essentials EP, "Aahhyeahh" posted up 39.5 million Spotify streams followed by "Anti-Grav," "Gemini," "3 Deep," and "Chernobyl"-all of which also cracked the 10 million mark on Spotify. In between, he packed shows on tour and dropped three albums, culminating on 2019's The Adventures of Oliver Francis. Praising the latter, Elevator predicted "[he] is destined to become a superstar."

Working out of his bedroom studio, he has officially expanded the sonic palette for this next chapter.

Listen here: