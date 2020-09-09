Okey Dokey Debuts 'It's Just You' Single

The new album is out October 23.

Today, indie pop band-turned-community Okey Dokey shared the newest single from their upcoming album Once Upon One Time - out on October 23 via Park the Van (Dr. Dog, BRONCHO, Cayucas). Premiered by FLOOD Magazine and co-produced/mixed by My Morning Jacket' Carl Broemel, buoyant single "It's Just You" follows the first video for "The Right Fit" from the album -- which features additional behind-the-boards work on the record from Grizzly Bear's Chris Taylor, Darkside's Dave Harrington, The Shins' Yuuki Matthews and Filip Nikolic (founding member of Poolside).

Focused on building a community around the project, Okey Dokey allowed outsiders to send in audio featured throughout, as well as recruiting members to their newly formed community - watch a testimonial from famed professional skateboarder Tony Hawk here.

Taking real experiences that have been rewritten in the name of a fresh start, Once Upon One Time combines new and old sounds to explore anxiety, sobriety, breakups and self-love. As Martin explains: "There you have it, that's me. Every person who hears this record has their own story, which is why this one is left without a call for feedback. I hope people can get some insight into me so that I may hear their experiences in return and we might start our own oral traditions together." It's that sense of community which makes the album such a memorable and deeply felt listening experience - music that sounds unbelievably human even when exploring far-out sounds, with an emotive streak that's easily relatable.



Okey Dokey dates back to 2016, when Johny Fisher - who'd previously been in a carousel of bands with Martin - grew tired of work as a hired-gun touring musician and asked Martin to start a band with him. Since then, they've released two albums - 2017's Love You, Mean It and last year's Tell All Your Friend - and added a third member, Jeremy Clark for Once Upon One Time, continuing to span swelling rock and orchestral pop to squishy funk & beyond.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Lizzy Oakley

View More Music Stories Related Articles