Okay Kaya Shares 'Check Your Face' Single from Upcoming Album

Multifaceted Norwegian-American pop auteur Okay Kaya returns with her new single “Check Your Face” off her highly anticipated album, Oh My God—That’s So Me, out September 6th. Coinciding with the track is a Lou Beauchard-directed stop-motion video depicting the song’s bewildering world of emotions. To better illustrate the song’s underlying playful nature, Kaya picked out a famous quote by Australian journalist-writer Clive James: “Common sense and a sense of humor are the same thing, moving at different speeds. A sense of humor is just common sense, dancing.”

She adds, "Wrote this slacker disco song about wanting to be, if not a not a brightsider, then at least a belly laugher. Sometimes tricky to access just that bliss, but if you’re happy and you know it, check your face! It was fun and warming to make this track on the island during a frigid winter. It was a quiet time without much social stimuli. If you’re gonna dance alone in your basement, might as well make a song-to-dance match."

“Check Your Face” serves as the latest offering from the new album and joins the previously released singles “The Groke”, paired with an otherworldly visual directed by Julia Patey, and the piano-led ambiance of “Undulation Days”.

Alongside the upcoming album release, Okay Kaya will embark on her North American and European tour. The North American leg of the tour will kick off in New York on September 5 at Xanadu, with stops in Montreal, Toronto, Austin, and Atlanta before wrapping in Los Angeles on September 13 at Teragram Ballroom. The European and UK run will follow shortly after - full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Following sold-out shows in London and Berlin and now on the cusp of launching her fourth LP, Okay Kaya is an artist at the peak of ambivalent lyrical mastery. Known for a trademark style of songwriting that juxtaposes the unglamorousness, instinctiveness, and emotional toils of the human experience with saccharine sweet, rapturing vocal melodies, Kaya has pioneered an anti-poetic style of art that frees a generation from the weight of constant perception.

An enduring ability to connect beauty with blunt day-to-day mundanity strikes Kaya’s songwriting as a once-in-a-generation skill. On Oh My God - That’s So Me, Kaya doubles down on the self-realized nature of 2022’s SAP, with much of the composition and production being led by herself, sometimes in perfect seclusion following the move to a new island home last year. Only accessible by boat, the island created a set of limitations, from collaboration opportunities to access to mainland activities, that became a tool for creating the record. Alone time enabled her to abstract concepts of multi-platform existence and the reality of navigating the make-believe in art.

OH MY GOD - THAT'S SO ME TRACKLIST

1. The Wannabe

2. Picture This

3. Check Your Face

4. Oh Minutiae

5. Undulation Days

6. Help, I’ve Been Put Into Context!

7. And I Have a Blessed Life

8. My Berenice

9. Spacegirl (Shirley’s)

10. The Groke

11. Den Samme Jodlen

12. The Art of Poetry

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Xanadu

9/7 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

9/8 - Toronto, QC @ Velvet Underground

9/11 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

9/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Ear

9/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

EU/UK TOUR DATES

3/10/2024 - Oslo, Norway @ Cosmopolite

8/10/2024 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja

10/10/2014 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand

15/10/2024 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

17/10/2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo

18/10/2024 - Warsaw, Poland @ Bardzo Bardzo

19/10/2024 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Cafe V lese

20/10/2024 - Vienna, Austria @ Flucc

24/10/2024 - Milan, Italy @ Biko

25/10/2024 - Basel, Switzerland @ Gannet

26/10/2024 - Munich, Germany @ Strom

4/11/2024 - Paris, France TBC

7/11/2024 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

8/11/2024 - London, UK @ Village Underground

10/11/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

13/11/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

