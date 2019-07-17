Oh, Sleeper Exclusively Premieres Music Video For FISSURE via Metal Injection

American metalcore band, Oh, Sleeper, is excited to be exclusively premiering the music video for "Fissure," today via Metal Injection. Give it a watch below.

"Fissure" is the second single off of the band's fourth full-length album Bloodied/Unbowed, which was released on Friday, July 12 via Solid State Records. It is now available across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more here. Physical copies are available for purchase here.

Watch the video here:

Bloodied/Unbowed is the band's first full-length record in almost a decade. The album follows the concept of their previous release, The Titan, and is laid out like a book - every song a chapter in the story from start to finish. It follows two characters as they suffer cataclysmic changes, forcing them apart and through their own personal crucibles before finding their way back to each other bloodied, but unbowed, determined to grow to be what they were born to be.

On "Fissure," lead vocalist Micah Kinard shares, "This song shares the struggle of caring for someone crying out for help but that won't take on the care given, the care they need, and instead, just keep running back to the things that broke them in the first place; sometimes even trying to drag you into the same brokenness. In the concept of the album, this song crescendos into an argument between the two main characters that ultimately divides them away from each other and onto their own singular paths of self-discovery."

In support of the current album cycle, the band is hitting the road for a headlining tour with support from Famous Last Words, Convictions and Empty, running from July 16th to August 13th. Following that, Oh, Sleeper will be supporting Hawthorne Heights on their upcoming 15th anniversary tour, from August 15th to August 28th. For a full list of dates, please see below.

Oh, Sleeper is an American metalcore band that forged themselves in 2006, creating a dark tech-metal sound that would define the genre for years to come with pioneering guitar work, captivating lyrics, soaring vocals, and devastating breakdowns. In over a decade's span, Oh, Sleeper has released three full-length albums (Solid State Records), 2 EPs, and toured world-wide alongside genre giants Bring Me The Horizon, Underoath, August Burns Red, Every Time I Die, The Devil Wears Prada and many more. After independently releasing their EP The Titan and being featured on the full Vans Warped Tour in 2013, Oh, Sleeper took a step back to allow clean vocalist and lead guitarist Shane Blay to form California based rock/metal band Wovenwar with members of fellow American metalcore act, As I Lay Dying.

Now, Oh, Sleeper is back and more powerful than ever. With long-standing drummer Zac Mayfield and founders Micah Kinard and Shane Blay, Oh, Sleeper is gearing up for their fourth full-length album release and most mature effort. Bloodied/Unbowed is a sonic testament encapsulating the turbulence of their last 6 years and near break-up of the band. Kinard shares, "We've never spent more time writing, scrapping, rewriting, and perfecting an album in our history as a band and we couldn't be more proud of it. Bloodied/Unbowed is proof that we can and will continue, not just as we were, but better than we've ever been."

Bloodied/Unbowed is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ohsleeper.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

July 16 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

July 17 - Ringgold, GA @ Cloud Springs Deli

July 18 - Jacksonville, FL @ 1904

July 19 - Margate, FL @ O'Malley's

July 20 - Ocala, FL @ Rock House

July 21 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

July 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Amos

July 23 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

July 24 - Frederick, MD @ Cafe 611

July 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

July 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

July 27 - Manchester, NH @ Bungalow

July 28 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

July 29 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

July 30 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

Aug 01 - Ottawa, ON @ Mavericks

Aug 02 - London, ON @ Call the Office

Aug 03 - Toronto, ON @ Rockpile West

Aug 04 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

Aug 05 - Madison, WI @ The Annex

Aug 06 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

Aug 07 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

Aug 09 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Aug 11 - Spokane, WA @ The Pin

Aug 12 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse @ El Corazon

Aug 13 - Portland, OR @ Paris Theatre

Aug 15 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

Aug 16 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre*

Aug 17 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheater*

Aug 18 - San Diego, CA @ The Irenic*

Aug 19 - Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk*

Aug 20 - Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery*

Aug 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar*

Aug 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

Aug 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater*

Aug 24 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom*

Aug 25 - Dallas, TX @ Trees*

Aug 26 - Austin, TX @ The Garage at Empire*

Aug 27 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar*

Aug 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*

*supporting Hawthorne Heights





