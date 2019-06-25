Off With Their Heads Announce North America Tour Dates

Off With Their Heads have announced plans to hit the road in support of their forthcoming record Be Good, set for release on August 16. The tour will be split into two legs. The first will kick off August 8 in Lansing, MI and wrap August 24 in Chicago, IL with Canadian punk rock band Single Mothers as support. The second will begin October 4 in Minneapolis, MN with support from Pennsylvania duo Slingshot Dakota and end with a performance at Fest in Gainesville, FL. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 12pm local time. For more information visit, https://anxiousandangry.com/.



Last week, the band announced their fifth studio record Be Good, produced by frontman Ryan Young. Young and the band members-bassist Robbie Swartwood, guitarist John Polydoros, and new drummer Kyle Manning-holed up at The Hideaway in Minneapolis with additional recording at Pachyderm Studios, a mid-century mansion where Nirvana recorded In Utero, to make Be Good.



Forced acceptance is a big theme on Be Good, though it's a hard-learned one, often emerging in the form of primal screams in the band's trademark style of gruff-punk. Much of the self-deprecation that defined the band's previous work has been adjusted. It was the years spent out of the van, developing a life at home in Chicago, that gave Young his newfound, slightly more positive perspective. "Not being on the road 250 days a year, actually trying to develop some sort of life outside of playing shows and drinking, you'd be surprised what that does," he says.

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS TOUR DATES

w/ Single Mothers as support

8/8 Lansing, MI Mac's Bar

8/9 Cleveland, OH Now That's Class!

8/10 Rochester, NY Bug Jar

8/11 Binghampton, NY Galaxy Brewing Co.

8/13 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall

8/14 Boston, MA Sonia

8/15 New Haven, CT State House

8/16 Brooklyn, NY Kingsland

8/17 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

8/18 Croydon, PA Neshaminy Creek Brewery

8/20 Lancaster, PA Lizard Lounge

8/21 Millvale, PA The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

8/22 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

8/23 Fort Wayne, IN Tiger Room at Welch's Ale House

8/24 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen



w/ Slingshot Dakota as support

10/4 Minneapolis, MN Mortimers

10/5 Fargo, N*E*R*D The Aquarium

10/6 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre

10/8 Edmonton, AB The Buckingham

10/9 Calgary, AB Palomino Smokehouse

10/11 Vancouver, BC SBC

10/12 Seattle, WA Highline Bar

10/13 Portland, OR Paris Theatre

10/18 Sacramento, CA The Blue Lamp

10/21 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater

10/23 San Diego, CA The Casbah

10/24 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

10/27 Dallas, TX Three Links

10/28 Austin, TX Barracuda

10/29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/30 New Orleans, LA Banks St. Bar

11/1-3 Gainesville, FL The Fest





