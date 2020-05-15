Off Road Minivan Releases Debut Full Length Album

The wait is over for rock quintet Off Road Minivan's debut full-length album Swan Dive. Out now via Tooth & Nail Records, Swan Dive, has recently been heralded on FLOOD Magazine, All Punked Up, and more. Fans can stream the album now on Spotify and Apple Music. For more information or to purchase Swan Dive, please visit: https://offroad.ffm.to/swandive.opr.

"For us, this album touches on the sounds that made us want to play in the first place - an alternative rock landscape from early 00's emo to grunge influence," the band shares. "We aren't here to teach any defining life lesson, just trying to sing about the ones we've experienced."

Alternative rock band Off Road Minivan -made up of Melvin Brinson, Dave Trimboli, Miles Sweeny, Evan Garcia-Renart, and Ryan Tuck O'leary (of Fit For A King) - is the direct result of decade-long friendships and a collective passion for 90's grunge. They began the project in 2018 and released their debut EP, Spiral Gaze, on Tooth & Nail Records later that year. Their ability to harness nostalgia in both lyric and tone revealed a band that not only appreciated, but embodied the emo genre. Their newest album amplifies that appreciation all the more.

Swan Dive, their first full-length, tells stories centered around characters they knew in their Hudson Valley hometown. The record immortalizes the memories often felt but rarely discussed, from the pain of missed opportunity to the grief of suicide. It includes the band's hardest and softest instrumentation yet, proving they're as dynamic in skill as they are in sentiment.

Swan Dive, the debut full-length album from Off Road Minivan, is available now via Tooth & Nail Records.





