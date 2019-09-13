OVO Sound Presents TOP BOY, A Selection of Music Inspired by the Series

OVO Sound has released a new soundtrack titled Top Boy - A Selection of Music Inspired by the Series in conjunction with the Season 3 premiere of the popular U.K. based show on Netflix. The album features 17 tracks of new and original music from some of the most important artists in the U.K. including Dave, Headie One, Fredo, AJ Tracey and Little Simz, as well as OVO artists Baka Not Nice, Popcaan and Drake (full tracklist below). Earlier this week, Drake announced the soundtrack after attending the Netflix premiere event in London.

The Top Boy series makes its return to television for a new season after its original two seasons in 2013. With the show's revival, and OVO overseeing the musical direction, the renewed series set in Hackney, East London, created by Ronan Bennett, has its finger on the pulse of culture. Directed by Yann Demange and Jonathan van Tulleken, the third season features actress Ashley Walters and actor Kane Robinson returning to their roles for 10 thrilling new episodes. Listen to Top Boy - A Selection of Music Inspired by the Series now.

TOP BOY - A SELECTION OF MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE SERIES TRACKLIST:

1. Nafe Smallz - Riding On E

2. Fredo - Freddy

3. Headie One - Hard To Believe

4. Baka Not Nice - My Town feat. Giggs

5. M Huncho - One Summer

6. Youngs Teflon - Overseer

7. Dave - Professor X

8. SL - 100 Thoughts

9. Popcaan - Billions feat. Quada

10. AJ Tracey - Elastic

11. Ghetts - Listen

12. Avelino - Belly Of The Beast

13. Little Simz - Venom

14. Teeway - Feeling It

15. Nafe Smallz - 8 Missed Calls

16. Dave - God's Eye

17. Drake - Behind Barz [Bonus]





