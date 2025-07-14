OK Go Set Additional Dates for Their 'And the Adjacent Possible' Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-Award-winning rock band OK Go have announced additional North American headline dates in support of their new album, And the Adjacent Possible. The latest leg of the tour kicks off September 11 in Kansas City and wraps up December 8 in Nashville, with stops along the way at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion for Indie102.3’s Indieverse, the legendary Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, and Atlanta’s most popular new venue, The Eastern. Once again, LA Exes will provide support.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning tomorrow (subscribe to the band's official email list at okgo.net to receive a code), and general on-sale begins this Friday, July 18 at 12:00pm ET HERE.

OK Go have also unveiled an official visualizer for And the Adjacent Possible from the album “Fantasy vs. Fantasy.” Created in collaboration with visual artist PosterLad, the clip is available to watch.

OK Go - And the Adjacent Possible Tour 2025

September 11, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

September 12, 2025 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

September 13, 2025 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion: Indie 102.3’s Indieverse Festival*

September 14, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Gardens*

November 06, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

November 07, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

November 08, 2025 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

November 09, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

December 05, 2025 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

December 06, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

December 07, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

December 08, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

*previously announced / on sale now

^LA Exes not appearing

+with support from Bartees Strange

About OK Go

Formed as a quartet in Chicago in 1998, OK Go's work includes award-winning videos, New York Times op-eds, collaborations with pioneering dance companies, tech giants, NASA, animators and Muppets, and an experiment that encoded their music on actual strands of DNA.

Their work is in the permanent collection of MoMA, and their achievements have been recognized with twenty-one Cannes Lions, twelve CLIOs, three VMAs, two Webbys, The Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a Grammy. The band has also partnered with the Playful Learning Lab at the University of St. Thomas to create OK Go Sandbox, an educational non-profit that provides free resources to teachers that use OK Go's videos as starting points to teach STEAM concepts.