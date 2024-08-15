News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nubya Garcia Shares New Single 'Set It Free'

The track is from her forthcoming new album, "Odyssey," which arrives September 20th.

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Nubya Garcia Shares New Single 'Set It Free' Image
London-born saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Nubya Garcia shares new track “Set It Free” feat Richie. The new track follows earlier singles “Clarity” and “The Seer” from her forthcoming new album, Odyssey, which arrives September 20th on Concord Jazz.

“Set It Free,” featuring vocalist Richie Seivwright of KOKOROKO, conveys the feeling of letting go. A neo-soul-centered tune, Richie doesn’t apologize for being one-of-one. “No other like me,” she asserts near the top of the song. “I’m sorry I’m not sorry, truth is what I speak,” she sings later. It conveys the sense of being confident and not apologizing for your greatness.

Nubya Garcia / Odyssey (Concord) Tracklist

1. Dawn feat. esperanza spalding

2. Odyssey

3. Solstice

4. Set It Free feat. Richie

5. The Seer

6. Odyssey (Outerlude)

7. We Walk In Gold feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow

8. Water’s Path

9. Clarity

10. In Other Words, Living

11. Clarity (Outerlude)

12. Triumphance



