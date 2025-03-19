Noah Cyrus Returns With 'Don't Put It All On Me' Featuring Fleet Foxes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed songwriter and musician Noah Cyrus has returned with "Don't Put It All On Me" featuring the distinct tenor voice of Fleet Foxes, a band Ms. Cyrus has long been a fan of. Released via RECORDS/Columbia Records, this is the first collaboration for both GRAMMY-nominated artists and was written by Noah's brother Braison.

Beginning as an understated piano ballad featuring harmonized vocals, the song evolves with swelling pedal steel over guitar as it culminates into a powerful plea. Noah shares "I have always been the observer in our family, and Braison wrote about how I tend to carry the weight of that on my shoulders."

On her new music, Cyrus reveals, "I want my music to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That's something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind," she says. "I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be - and allow us all to heal."

In other news, Noah Cyrus has signed to Matt Graham at Range Music for artist management. Emerging as a musical force in 2016 at the age of 16, the Nashville-born musician, singer, and songwriter released her debut album, The Hardest Part, in 2022 and has since accumulated more than three billion combined streams. The Hardest Part was described as an "emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop" by Rolling Stone, while Variety praised that it "leaves the listener wanting more," and Forbes hailed it "album of the year." Throughout her career, Cyrus has collaborated with her sister Miley, Leon Bridges, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Vance Joy and the multi-artist project Everything Is Recorded. She's a 2020 Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, has performed twice at the Coachella festival, acted in FX's American Horror Stories and was named to Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for three consecutive years.

