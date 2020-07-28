Noah Cyrus Releases New Video for 'July'

The Video was Created Entirely in Dreams on PS4

Sony Corporation today premiered the latest installment of its brand campaign, A Sony Collaboration Series, with a revolutionary video for multi-platinum Sony Music Entertainment (SME) artist Noah Cyrus' stunning ballad "July". The video is created entirely within Dreams™, a PlayStation®4 exclusive. Taking inspiration from the track's theme of finding beauty beyond a toxic relationship, the Dreams™ music video for "July" is an ambitious creation that brings the contemplative song to life in an entirely new and unexpected way.

Watch the video below!

The project, originally planned as a video shoot, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spurring a team from all over the world to come together virtually in a huge collaborative effort to produce this outstanding music video. Leveraging the innovative tools only Dreams™ can offer, Media Molecule Co-Founder and Art Director Kareem Ettouney and a team of Molecules, as well as Dreams community artist Martin Nebelong, worked with Noah to bring her vision to life.

"I loved working on Noah Cyrus's "July" song, which is so timeless, beautiful and went under my skin. I loved that there is no conclusion in the end of the song - I love that in art," Media Molecule's Kareem said. "The process of developing the video was magical and the synchronicity between our and Noah's vision was incredibly harmonious. It was a true joy to work on and a great example of what we can make in Dreams."

Dreams™, released in February 2020, is a hub for community-created games, art and music, allowing players from around the world to access tools to create and publish their own content using the PlayStation®4. With tons of games to play, a global community to collaborate with and all the lessons and instruction needed to learn art, animation, music and design, Dreams™ enables players to become creators. The video for "July" is a tremendous example of the projects that are possible with the Dreams™ platform.

"We are excited to introduce a special collaboration between SME artist Noah Cyrus, PlayStation, and Dreams. This is an amazing and unique example of Sony's purpose statement: to 'Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology'," said Midori Tomita, VP in charge of Brand Communication, Sony Corporation.

Noah Cyrus said "Anything that pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology while exploring new ways for people to connect to music is exciting to me. This whole experience has been so inspiring, particularly at the beginning of the lockdown."

The remarkable project is the third in the Sony Collaboration Series, a new brand campaign that showcases all that the world of Sony has to offer through the power of creativity and connectivity. The multidiscipline campaign consists of unique activations to produce stunning online content. This is part of an ongoing strategy to further highlight the ties between SME artists and Sony assets including technology, gaming, film, and activating their passionate fan communities.

Noah Cyrus has been forging her own path in music since her debut single "Make Me (Cry)" went straight to #1 on Spotify's Viral Global Chart within hours of release. It has since gone Platinum and surpassed 500 million global audio and video streams. Earlier this year, Noah Cyrus released her critically acclaimed 'The End Of Everything" EP, which features her multi-platinum global hit single 'July.' The track has since amassed more than 465 million combined global streams, has reached Top 5 at Adult Alternative radio (AAA), top 20 at Hot AC and top 30 at Top 40 radio. 'The End Of Everything' EP is out worldwide on all digital platforms now.

For more information and updates on the Sony Collaboration campaign, visit sony.com/collaborations or follow the campaign on https://www.youtube.com/sonyglobal

