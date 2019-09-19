No Sleep Festival Announces Full Line Up

No Sleep Festival is set to return to the gargantuan warehouse set by the Danube at the Port of Belgrade on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th November.. The final line-up is now revealed with fabric London and Bicep, Mind Against, Terry Francis, Anna Wall and Anastasia Kristiansen joining Amelie Lens and more in Serbia.

Having presented its musical outlook at Petrovaradin Fortress last summer, London club fabric is set to return for the second edition of No Sleep Festival. One of the world's leading clubs and a symbol of London's nightlife, fabric celebrates its 20th anniversary in Belgrade with a programme is led by Bicep, the Belfast-born duo, whose eponymous LP from 2017 found acclaim from all corners of the electronic music world.

While last year saw the pair touring the world to present their celebrated live show, currently Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar are returning to their roots behind the decks. The bouncy grooves of Chicago house and the electrifying energy of old school Detroit techno, mixed with the ravers' favourite British acid-house, plus many more styles and influences including their own euphoric dancefloor-ready productions, have made Bicep's DJ performances a unique experience on the global circuit.

To join what's surely set to be one of Belgrade's parties of the year, fabric and the EXIT team have invited another of electronic music's top duos, Mind Against. The Italian pair have dropped a series of killer tracks on labels like Life And Death, Afterlife, Cocoon and Hotflush, many of which have been played by house and techno's top hitters. Having played around the globe, Alessandro and Federico Fognini are set to come to Belgrade with a new set and material due for release next spring.

Also joining the bill is one of techno's most promising stars on the rise, Anastasia Kristensen. The Danish artist returns to Serbia after debuting at EXIT in 2018, bringing the dynamic, high-energy sound that's brought her attention across electronic music's entire playing field. As well as landing at a number of major festivals, she's released a number of fierce club tracks, including remixes on fabric's sister label, Houndstooth. It's hard to imagine an anniversary party without fabric's resident DJs, and for their upcoming takeover, they bring Terry Francis, who's been responsible for commanding the club's DJ booths for the last two decades.

He's flanked by London selector Anna Wall, who leads the next generation of fabric's residents. This team of artists join us to represent the sound of the London institution, telling the story of the club's unparalleled contribution to electronic music over the last 20 years.

No Sleep Festival 2018 - The Official Aftermovie: https://youtu.be/uMwRkXvXLI8

After more than 25,000 clubbers entered dozens of No Sleep Festival's parties last year, all spread on various locations accross the city in a continuous 48-hour run, this year has already seen countless ravers booking flights to Serbia's hedonistic capital city. At the Main Hangar, on the night before fabric's party, Belgian superstar Amelie Lens and Berghain mainstay Kobosil lead the bill. They will be joined by the duo Joyhauser, Lenske's hit producer Farrago, while the other parties in clubs like Drugstore will have the acts announced soon to round out the sleepless weekend of November 8th and 9th. Tickets and more info can be found online at Nosleepfestival.com.

Created by the team behind the internationally praised EXIT festival, the No Sleep music platform brings together some of the leading players and brands of the global electronic and club scene for the fourth consecutive year. No Sleep events have taken place in some of the largest world cities such as New York, London, Moscow, Sao Paulo, Barcelona, Rome and others, while this year, No Sleep returns to Belgrade, in its festival weekend format of multiple parties at several different locations across the city. In addition to spectacular events in the Port of Belgrade, various smaller parties take place featuring some of the finest local talents, while the No Sleep Conference runs in parallel, hosting some of the festival's leading acts as panelists.





