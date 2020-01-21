Nipsey Hussle GRAMMY Tribute To Feature DJ Khaled, John Legend, & More!

The Recording Academy® has announced an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle to take place on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Set to pay posthumous honor to the current three-time GRAMMY® nominee are Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG. Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The artists announced today join previously announced performers Aerosmith; Camila Cabello; Billie Eilish; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Rosalía; RUN DMC; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; Tyler, The Creator; and Charlie Wilson.

"An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large," said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer. "There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance."

The late Nipsey Hussle is nominated posthumously for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song ("Racks In The Middle") and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher").

Fourteen-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song ("Love Theory") and Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love).

DJ Khaled is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher").

Ten-time GRAMMY winner John Legend is currently nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Higher") and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (A Legendary Christmas).

First-time GRAMMY nominee Meek Mill is nominated for Best Rap Album (Championships).

First-time GRAMMY nominee Roddy Ricch is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song ("Racks In The Middle") and Best Rap/Sung Performance ("Ballin").





The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.