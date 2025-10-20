Niko Moon Unveils 2026 AMERICAN PALM Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24th.
Chart-topping singer, songwriter, and producer Niko Moon is going on the road for his AMERICAN PALM Tour in 2026. The 17 date headline run kicks off January 29, 2026 in Oklahoma City and touches major markets including Dallas, TX, Nashville, TN, Huntington, NY, Boston, MA, Minneapolis, MN and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24th here.
“This past year has been such a blessing, seeing how these songs have connected with people all over the country has been unreal,” shares Niko. “The energy of AMERICAN PALM live always feels like a celebration and I can’t wait to bring that energy to every city on this tour.
The tour continues the vibes set forth by the extension of AMERICAN PALM - recently released AMERICAN PALM Deluxe featuring two new songs: “Breathe” and “Bare Feet In The Sand.” On the song Moon said: “‘BREATHE’ is all about that place where you can take a deep breath and let your worries drift away. I find peace when I’m by the water. I wrote this song to be a mantra of positive self-talk and a celebration of the coast.” Listen to it below.
Oct 21 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
Oct 23 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Oct 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Oct 25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Nov 4-8 – Miami, FL @ Live Loud Fest#
Nov 13–15 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush “Odies Beach Vacation”#
Nov 14 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
Nov 15 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
NEW DATES: AMERICAN PALM 2026 TOUR
Jan 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
Jan 30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Jan 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Feb 5 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Feb 6 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
Feb 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
Feb 12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Feb 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Feb 14 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
Feb 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Feb 20 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb 21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Rock Out For The Cure+
Mar 4 – Clewiston, FL @ Clewiston Sugar Festival#
Apr 9 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Apr 10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Apr 11 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
Apr 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Apr 17 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
Apr 18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
May 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Outdoors^
May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion^
Photo Credit: Marshall Loren
May 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater^
#Festival / +Fundraiser / ^With Russell Dickerson
**Additional 2026 dates to be announced**
