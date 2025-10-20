Niko Moon Unveils 2026 AMERICAN PALM Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chart-topping singer, songwriter, and producer Niko Moon is going on the road for his AMERICAN PALM Tour in 2026. The 17 date headline run kicks off January 29, 2026 in Oklahoma City and touches major markets including Dallas, TX, Nashville, TN, Huntington, NY, Boston, MA, Minneapolis, MN and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 24th here.

“This past year has been such a blessing, seeing how these songs have connected with people all over the country has been unreal,” shares Niko. “The energy of AMERICAN PALM live always feels like a celebration and I can’t wait to bring that energy to every city on this tour.

The tour continues the vibes set forth by the extension of AMERICAN PALM - recently released AMERICAN PALM Deluxe featuring two new songs: “Breathe” and “Bare Feet In The Sand.” On the song Moon said: “‘BREATHE’ is all about that place where you can take a deep breath and let your worries drift away. I find peace when I’m by the water. I wrote this song to be a mantra of positive self-talk and a celebration of the coast.” Listen to it below.

AMERICAN PALM TOUR 2025

Oct 21 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Oct 23 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Oct 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Oct 25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Nov 4-8 – Miami, FL @ Live Loud Fest#

Nov 13–15 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Moon Crush “Odies Beach Vacation”#

Nov 14 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Nov 15 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

NEW DATES: AMERICAN PALM 2026 TOUR

Jan 29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

Jan 30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Jan 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Feb 5 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Feb 6 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

Feb 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Feb 12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Feb 13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 14 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

Feb 19 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Feb 20 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb 21 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Rock Out For The Cure+

Mar 4 – Clewiston, FL @ Clewiston Sugar Festival#

Apr 9 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr 10 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Apr 11 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

Apr 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Apr 17 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Apr 18 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Outdoors^

May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion^

Photo Credit: Marshall Loren

May 30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater^

#Festival / +Fundraiser / ^With Russell Dickerson

**Additional 2026 dates to be announced**