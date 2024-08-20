Nikka Costa Details East Coast Live Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa has announced the East Coast leg of her tour after releasing her highly anticipated album Dirty Disco last week. The album was recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck, etc.) Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you into her Dirty Disco world. The album is available on vinyl and CD here.



Tickets to her live tour are on sale here.

Nikka Costa live dates:

Fri 9.20 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Sat 9.21 - Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival

Sun 9.22 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

Wed 9.25 - Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple

Thu 9.26 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sun 9.29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

Mon 9.30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Fri 11.08 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Sat 11.09 - Woodstock / Bearsville, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

Mon 11.11 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

Tue 11.12 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

Thu 11.14 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar

Nikka proudly and joyfully elaborates on her new album Dirty Disco: “This new album is a reflection of my current headspace and my desire to counteract all the heaviness in the world at the moment with some JOY! I know I need it and figured we all do sometimes. It's up, it's dancy, it's happy, it's funky, it's positive, and it's not taking itself too seriously, which is how I want to feel most days!



Art is such a powerful tool for healing whether it's facing the storms or finding some release when in the midst of them and I hope this album can let some light and FUNK into someone's day when they need it. Energy dictates the feeling, what you put out there multiplies.”



Leading up to the album release, she shared “It’s Just Love” “a song about being able to love who you want and everyone else should just mind their own damn business. Period.” as well as the title track "Dirty Disco", “Keep It High” and the energetic single “Dance ‘N Forget”.



She adds that:“Dance ‘N Forget” is about that feeling you get when you’re just DONE and wanna hang with your friends and forget everything. It’s lights out, shoes off, people you love, music loud, no worries, all fun, zero %$#ucks! “Amnesia, give me a dose of it so I can care less. Something to turn off my mind.” Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and diverse musical influences, Nikka Costa returns from a six-year musical career break with future-forward disco-inspired sounds.



Each performance offers a glimpse into Nikka Costa’s immense talent and charismatic stage presence with previous support shows for Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Pink, etc. She’s excited to play new live dates to celebrate Dirty Disco in September on the West Coast and November in East Coast.

Photo credit: Bobbi Rich

