Nicki Bluhm Shares New Video 'Everyone's Getting Love for Christmas'

Nicki Bluhm is sharing a new video today for her song "Everyone's Getting Love for Christmas" today with The Bluegrass Situation. The video, shot around Nicki's neighborhood in East Nashville, addresses that this Christmas is going to be a lean one for a lot of people who've lost jobs (and more) during the pandemic. The song appears on her holiday EP, BUON NATALE, available now on all digital platforms.

"This song felt very fitting for Christmas 2020," Nicki says. "With so many out of work, spending money on gifts just isn't in the cards for some. The silver lining is gratitude - gratitude for the things and people in our lives that money cannot buy. With the help of my Nashville friends and neighbors A.J. Croce and Scot Sax, director/producer Jesse Noah Wilson and Todd Sherwood (owner of The 5 Spot in East Nashville who warmly opened his venue doors), we were able to shoot this all-too-real seasonal video."

Recorded both in Austin, TX at The Finishing School and in Nashville, TN at Cartoon Moon by engineer/producer Jesse Noah Wilson (Band of Heathens), the album kicks off with the holiday classic "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) and ends with Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas." Musicians on the album include Wilson playing bass and a variety of instruments, Ken Coomer on drums, A.J. Croce on piano, Leroy Powell on guitar and vocals, and Richard Millsap (Band of Heathens) on drums.

"To me, the spirit of the holidays begins with a song," Nicki explains. "Growing up, what made my family unit strong was having shared traditions. During the holidays we always listened to the same Christmas albums and to this day I still listen to those records and they always brings me home no matter where I am."