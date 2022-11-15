Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nickelback Release 'High Time' From New Album 'Get Rollin''

Their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin’ is set for release Friday, November 18th.

Nov. 15, 2022  

iamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback kicks off album release week with "High Time," the third single from their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin', set for release Friday, November 18th via BMG.

Further previewing the band's first album in five years, "High Time" takes listeners on a hazy cross-country road trip that reminds us that it's always 4:20 somewhere. The new track strays from the album's preceding singles, the edgy "San Quentin" and nostalgic "Those Days" with a funky groove and country rock twang that drives the message of a much-needed, carefree trip with good friends and some good grass.

Frontman Chad Kroeger sings about "strumming', thumpin' on the dashboard", which listeners are sure to do as their friends sing along in the backseat of a long drive while they get rolling - literally. The new single will have your spirits high (pun intended) with its infectious singalong chorus and Kroeger's signature gravelly harmonies.

In celebration of the album release, Nickelback is set to play three, sold-out headline shows at Toronto's History tonight (November 15), New Jersey's Starland Ballroom on November 18, and Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort on November 20.

Nickelback's tenth studio record Get Rollin' and Get Rollin' (Deluxe) is set for worldwide release November 18 and will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchase. Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. Pre-save/Pre-order here.

Watch the new lyric video here:

About Nickelback

Named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. The four-piece, which is comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits including "How You Remind Me," "Photograph," "Far Away" and "Rockstar" which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000's decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's 'Top Rock Song of the Decade'. It was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000's decade according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all these accolades, they've also been named Billboard's "Top Rock Group of the Decade" and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame (2007). With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10-million diehard and adoring fans.



