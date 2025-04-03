Nick Mulvey Sets Fourth Studio Album and World Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nick Mulvey will release his fourth studio album, Dark Harvest (Pt. 1), on 6th June via his own independent label titled Supernatural Records. Ahead of the album, he has released its first single, Radical Tenderness, and announced the Dark Harvest - World Tour, with dates across the UK, Ireland, Europe, North America, and Australia.

Arriving three years after his previous album, New Mythology, Nick Mulvey is back with Dark Harvest (Pt. 1). The intervening time has been one defined by loss, challenge, independence and empowerment for Nick, who has undergone a transformative period to arrive here, embarking on the release of some of his most profound songs to date.

The first single from Dark Harvest (Pt. 1) is the fervent and thought-provoking Radical Tenderness. A song about both conflict and healing, Nick cites those two fundamentals as defining factors of his life over the last few years. Production courtesy of Jimmy Hogarth and Eg White sees rousing horns work in tandem with the guitar and drums to elevate the lyric’s messaging into the listeners consciousness. In Nick’s own words, “Truth be told I’m not proud of how I’ve handled everything, but by God’s grace I am moving in a better way now. Radical tenderness is required to heal after conflict.”

Beginning in the UK this June with an exclusive run of intimate shows, his Dark Harvest tour also incluces a limited run of dates also in the Netherlands and Germany. Following that, Nick continues to Ireland for a run of solo shows throughout September 2025. Continuing through the autumn, Nick arrives in mainland Europe, playing in France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. November and December will see Nick cross the pond for a North America tour, starting with Los Angeles on the west-coast, and culminating in New York. Nick begins 2026 with a four date Australian tour visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in February.

These newly-announced shows will allow fans to experience the incredible new era Nick Mulvey embarks on with the release of Dark Harvest (Pt. 1). See below for the full list of dates, and further tour information can be found HERE.

Musician, composer and producer, Nick Mulvey’s work pushes boundaries in songwriting and sound, in music both traditional and experimental, acoustic and electronic. With a unique path to success, Nick spent his early days studying Ethnomusicology in London, before becoming a founding member of the award-winning collective Portico Quartet. He left in 2011 to concentrate on his own material, and once solo, released the Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album First Mind in 2014. 2017’s celebrated Wake Up Now came next, along with a number of EPs. Mulvey’s latest offering was 2022’s New Mythology, recorded during the Covid 19 pandemic whilst in Paris. He now returns, refreshed and rejuvenated by the challenges and successes of his life over the last three years, with Dark Harvest (Pt. 1).

Nick Mulvey - All Upcoming Shows:

April 4th: Teatro Pereyra, Ibiza

UK Solo Tour (underplay intimate shows):

June 5th: Cabaret Voltaire, Edinburgh

June 6th: Oran Mor, Glasgow

June 7th: Brudenell, Leeds

June 8th: Cluny, Newcastle

June 10th: Band on the Wall, Manchester

June 11th: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

June 12th: O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

June 14th: Arts Centre, Norwich

June 15th: Trinity, Bristol

June 16th: Concorde 2, Brighton

June 18th: Union Chapel, London

June 19th: Union Chapel, London

June 22nd: Openluchttheater De Goffert, Nijmegen

June 23rd: Amsterdamse Bos, Amsterdam

June 24th: Old Rivierenhof, Antwerp

June 25th: Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

Ireland Solo Tour:

September 4th: Nerve Centre, Derry

September 5th: TF Royal, Castlebar

September 6th: Mandella Hall, Belfast

September 8th: Vicar Street, Dublin

September 9th: Vicar Street, Dublin

September 11th: Set Theatre, Kilkenny

September 12th: Dolans, Limerick

September 13th: Roisin Dubh, Galway

September 14th: Live at St Luke’s, Cork

September 27th: KernowFornia Festival, Cornwall

European Solo Tour:

October 1st: St-Eutache Church, Paris

October 3rd: VEGA, Copenhagen

October 4th: Vulkan Arena, Oslo

October 6th: Nalen Klubb, Stockholm

October 8th: G Livelab, Helsinki

October 10th: Hybrybdy, Warsaw

October 11th: WUK, Vienna

October 13th: Cafe v lese, Prague

October 14th: A38 Ship, Budapest

October 16th: Covo Club, Bologna

October 17th: Legend, Milan

October 18th: Les Docks, Lausanne

October 19th: Muhle Hunzilken, Bern

October 21st: La Nau, Barcelona

October 22nd: Sala Copernico, Madrid

October 23rd: Lav, Lisbon

North America Solo Tour:

November 17th: The Regent Theater, Los Angeles, CA

November 18th: August Hall, San Francisco, CA

November 20th: Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA

November 21st: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

November 22nd: Aladdin Theater, Portland, OR

November 24th: Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

November 26th: Schuabas, Chicago, IL

November 28th: The Concert Hall, Toronto, ON

November 29th: Le Studio TD, Montreal, QC

December 1st: The Sinclair, Boston, MA

December 2nd: World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA

December 3rd: Union Stage, Washington, DC

December 5th: Racket, New York, NY

2026 Australia Solo Tour:

February 18th - Princess Theatre, Brisbane

February 20th - Liberty Hall, Sydney

February 21st - Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

February 23rd - Astor Theatre, Perth

Photo Credit: Liam Maxwell

Comments