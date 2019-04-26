Nick Murphy's New Album Out Today

Nick Murphy's anticipated new album Run Fast Sleep Naked, co-produced with Dave Harrington, is out now via Downtown / Future Classic / Opulent. It's the long-awaited follow up to his 2014 breakthrough debut Built on Glass, released as Chet Faker, and can be streamed here: http://smarturl.it/RFSN. Murphy has also been sharing via Instagram some of the inspiration behind the album tracks as well as photographs, journal entries and sketches that he's drawn during the album's recording sessions.

In support of Run Fast Sleep Naked, Murphy kicks off his massive world tour tonight and will headline over 40 shows on three continents. The shows are selling out quickly with second nights already announced in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and more. All dates are listed below and tickets links can be found at https://nickmurphy.com.

NICK MURPHY WORLD TOUR 2019

Apr 26 Wayville, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

Apr 27 Maitland, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

Apr 28 Canberra, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

May 01 Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

May 04 Bendigo, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

May 05 Townsville, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

May 08 Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

May 11 Bunbury, Australia - Groovin The Moo Festival

May 14 Sydney, Australia - The Enmore

May 18 Darwin, Australia - Bass in the Grass Festival

May 29 Chicago, IL - Metro

May 31 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Jun 01 Winnipeg, MN - The Garrick

Jun 04 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

Jun 06 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Jun 08 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 09 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Jun 11 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Jun 12 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

Jun 14 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jun 15 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jun 18 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Jun 20 Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Jun 21 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Jun 29 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jun 30 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jul 05 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Jul 06 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Jul 10 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Jul 12 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Jul 13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Aug 18 Taos, NM - Meow Wolf's Taos Vortex

Oct 01 Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu

Oct 02 Porto, Portugal - Coliseu

Oct 04 Madrid, Spain - Sala Riviera

Oct 05 Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 1

Oct 07 Turin, Italy - Teatro Concordia

Oct 09 Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

Oct 10 Zurich, Switzerland - X-tra

Oct 12 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Velky Sal

Oct 13 Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

Oct 15 Berlin, Germany - Tempdrom

Oct 17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso 'ADE Presents'

Oct 18 Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

Oct 20 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Oct 21 Paris, France - La Cigale

Oct 22 London, UK - Brixton Academy

Oct 24 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

Oct 25 Dublin, Ireland - Olympia

To make the album, Murphy spent four years traveling the world solo with a microphone in his suitcase, recording his vocal tracks in whichever spaces and environments most inspired him. During that time, he immersed himself in intense self-examination, a process aided by his reading of Joseph Campbell's theories of the artist's shaman-like role in modern society. With its penetrating songwriting and kaleidoscopic palette, Run Fast Sleep Naked is a hypnotically candid document of that searching, an album equally informed by constant questioning and steadily arriving at fragments of truth.

Run Fast Sleep Naked is the latest in a series of widely acclaimed releases from the singer / producer / multi-instrumentalist, including Built on Glass-a platinum-selling effort that won him seven ARIA Music Awards including Best Male Artist and Producer of the Year, and lead to him playing sold out shows on five continents; appearing at major international festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury; performing on television internationally includingThe Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and seeing his music videos receive hundreds of millions of views, including over 190 million views alone for his MTV VMA-nominated video for "Gold," directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta).

Run Fast Sleep Naked Track Listing

01 - Hear It Now

02 - Harry Takes Drugs On The Weekend

03 - Sanity

04 - Sunlight

05 - Some People

06 - Yeah I Care

07 - Novocaine and Coca Cola

08 - Never No

09 - Dangerous

10 - Believe (Me)

11 - Message You At Midnight





