Nick Leng Shares 'One More Time' Single

Apr. 2, 2021  
Today, South African indie-soul singer songwriter Nick Leng shares "One More Time," alongside a song visualizer. Clash premiered the track, praising how "the single illustrates how far Nick Leng has taken his music - and how far he could yet travel." Under The Radar featured the track as well, praising how the track is "drawing the listener in and holding them in rapt attention amidst the track's heady atmosphere and eminently danceable beat."

Sometimes, you have to explore the most painful moments of your life to release your most inspiring contemplations about it. For musician Nick Leng, this came after an emotional breakup, apartment fire and subsequent loss of a friend, which led him on a journey through wistfulness, isolation, and ultimately a renewal of spirit. His diligence paid off with the release of his powerful debut LP, LEMONS in April 2020 on SOTA Records. An album precise even in its idiosyncrasies featuring a heady mix of throwback dream-pop, classically routed, singer-songwriter introspection, and beat-driven whimsy.

Now, to launch into his next phase comes his new single, "One More Time" - a booming yet brooding instant-anthem combining Leng's heartfelt love for storytelling, thoughtful reflections, and apropos swagger unlike noneother.

The South African born, Los Angeles-based artist's single comes after his debut LP, Lemons. Flaunt Mag described it as "calm, but groovy" while Wonderland hyped the release of Lemons with, "The South African singer-songwriter is about to have you in your feels with his debut album," and Complex UK excitedly shared their anticipation with, "The visuals, which veer between dreamy and nightmarish, don't just bring his dramatic, maximalist indie sound to life, they hint at an ambitious album with a scaled-up artistic vision." Fader described his recent single, "Plastic Moon" as "the sound of a musician who took something a little stronger than expected then sat inside to ride out the trip," and Colors described that same single as "cosmic."

Photo Credit: Ryan Jay


