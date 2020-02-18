Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Announce Fall 2020 North American Tour

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced a Fall 2020 North American tour.



Regarded as one of the world's greatest live acts, the band will perform 15 shows across USA and 3 shows in Canada.



2020 North American Tour Dates:



Wednesday, September 16 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, September 19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *

Monday, September 21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *

Wednesday, September 23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *

Friday, September 25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *

Saturday, September 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Monday, September 28 Place Bell, Laval, QC

Tuesday, September 29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Thursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN

Tuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Thursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

Saturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *

Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *

Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *

Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

Saturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC



* With support from Weyes Blood

Tickets on general sale Friday Feb 21 at 10am local times at nickcave.com

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, February 19 at 10am local time through Thurs, February 20 at 10pm local time.





