Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Announce Fall 2020 North American Tour
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds have announced a Fall 2020 North American tour.
Regarded as one of the world's greatest live acts, the band will perform 15 shows across USA and 3 shows in Canada.
2020 North American Tour Dates:
Wednesday, September 16 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
Saturday, September 19 UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL *
Monday, September 21 Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *
Wednesday, September 23 Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA *
Friday, September 25 Agganis Arena, Boston, MA *
Saturday, September 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Monday, September 28 Place Bell, Laval, QC
Tuesday, September 29 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Thursday, October 1 The Anthem, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, October 3 The Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, October 4 Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville, TN
Tuesday, October 6 Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX
Thursday, October 8 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO
Saturday, October 10 STAPLES Center , Los Angeles, CA *
Monday, October 12 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *
Wednesday, October 14 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA *
Thursday, October 15 Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR
Saturday, October 17 Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC
* With support from Weyes Blood
Tickets on general sale Friday Feb 21 at 10am local times at nickcave.com
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wed, February 19 at 10am local time through Thurs, February 20 at 10pm local time.