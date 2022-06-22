Nezi Momodu Collaborates with LOGIC & Shares 'On Gawd'

Nezi Momodu returns with her latest single, "On Gawd" via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division.

The "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 artist was born in Nigeria and raised in Dallas, TX and dove heavily into studying flows, poetry, and literature after the passing of her father, which would later on define her style of music.

Late 80's and 90's-infused melodies, hardcore messages and unique wordplay make Nezi stand out from the pack. The new track from the musician, visual artist and writer was produced by Paven Melody​​ and is the latest from her upcoming EP, The Pound.

"'On Gawd' is a braggadocious Dallas-inspired song that plays on jiggin culture in the city," notes Nezi.

In addition to praise from fans, Nezi has also been championed by the likes of hip hop greats like Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliot. She is also featured on Logic's brand new album, Vinyl Days, on the track, "Introducing Nezi (ft. Nezi Momodu)."

She will also join the indie hip hop legend live on August 7th at the Dallas, TX stop of his Vinyl Verse Tour. With almost 300k followers and 2.8 million likes, Nezi also has a rapidly growing presence on TikTok.

Well known in the underground hip hop and art community in Dallas, Nezi stands out in the local MC cyphers and as a respected visual artist focusing heavily on acrylic works relating to black youth and pop culture. Her technique with various colors blended together with thick graphic lines is just one of the reasons why she is considered a new age pop artist.

Nezi was recently named to SoundCloud's "First on SoundCloud" Class of 2022 where she will work directly with SoundCloud over the next year to co-produce tangible, career-defining moments to deepen artist-to-fan connections, creating unique opportunities to reach new audiences. The artists chosen for this special honor are ones championed by fans on SoundCloud and hand-selected by SoundCloud's music team.

Listen to the new single here: