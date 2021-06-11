New Zealand's Drax Project Return With Radiant Cedric Gervais Remix

As one of the most watched groups to have ever come out of New Zealand, 4-piece busker band turned stadium filling pop group Drax Project are leading the charge in the surging wave of talent emerging from the country. Today, their summer soaked single 'Over It' received a fresh take from renowned DJ Cedric Gervais. The Grammy Award winning DJ added a pumping beat fused with the track's soaring vocal hook for a rave-ready, 'top down' anthem beckoning the long-awaited arrival of summer.

Throughout lockdown and between tour shows, the jazz inspired pop group has been working hard in the studio, leading to the collaboration with Gervais. The electronic music producer and House DJ boasts over 4 million monthly Spotify listeners and is excited to introduce a brand new banger to fans.

Speaking about the remix, the band said: "Cedric took 'Over It' to another level and we're stoked to collaborate with him! We're looking forward to seeing footage of him dropping it at festivals and clubs."

Drax Project wrote 'Over It' with Jordan Palmer and Brandon Colbein, during a session in LA on Halloween last year. The origin and recording of the song also has an unexpected side story: "Our label hit us up and said Megan Thee Stallion was having a halloween party and we should go. So we kept leaving the session and coming back because we were trying to find costumes so we could get into Megan's party. We got there and it got shut down while we were in the line, so we went to this super old diner across the road and just ate food until about 3am looking like 4 vampires. The food was amazing. Pretty good day over all."

They have since been among some of the few very fortunate artists in the world to play to packed audiences once again, thanks to the country's zero-covid status. Drax Project have performed at every SIX60 Saturdays concert, with the two bands combining to perform their multi platinum hit 'Catching Feelings'. The two-month long tour put on six shows, taking on new cities across Aotearoa. The quartet, alongside friends SIX60, performed the world's first stadium show and didn't stop there... The musicians filled the esteemed Eden Park (50k capacity) for the first ever concert at the stadium, also the largest music event held anywhere in the world since the outbreak of the pandemic. They also took the stage at the iconic Wellington Stadium (30k capacity). The venue has hosted the likes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Gunz n Roses and Eminem and this was the first time it has been headlined by New Zealand artists.



Beginning as music students busking on the streets, Drax Project have grown into one of the most watched groups ever to come out of New Zealand. Through their own headline tours + international festival performances and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Lorde, Brian McKnight & Camila Cabello, the band have emerged as one of the world's 'must see' young live acts. Singles off the self-titled debut (300/Universal) album have collected over 350 million streams worldwide and 18 Platinum certifications to date.