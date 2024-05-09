New Single From Super American 'Manager Haircut' Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Super American have released another new single off of their upcoming new album Gangster of Love.

The electro pop song features guitar riffs that sound like a lost American Pie soundtrack. Only Super American can incorporate “it’s over for you bitches” into a song that’s equal parts snarky, joyful and hilarious.

The new single follows the release of “Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This”, a tongue in cheek track that rides palm-muted guitar chunks into a soaring, anxiety-fueled chorus. It was released with the announcement of ‘Gangster of Love’ last month.

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Neck Deep, Bayside), Gangster of Love follows 2021’s SUP and 2018’s Tequila Sunrise and found the duo fleeing Buffalo for Los Angeles, where the push and pull between the two songwriters – the real magic at the heart of Super American – was allowed to flourish and grow in a brand-new environment.

Since forming in Western New York in 2016, Patrick Feeley and his musical partner Matt Cox have blurred the line between absurdism and existentialism, swirling ‘90s melodicism, new-millennium pop-punk energy, and heartfelt emo into a wry, smirking rock sound.

Super American feels like the equivalent of their hometown Buffalo Bills’ tailgate scene: gleefully rowdy and best enjoyed with a beer in hand (with the non-zero chance someone might end up leaping through a flaming table when all is said and done).

“SUP was basically a record filled with anxiety as a survival mechanism,” Feeley explains. “This time around, it was less of a victim mindset. Thematically, I feel like it’s more about yearnings and desires and what you want for yourself.”

“We wanted this album to feel like you were stepping into this little world, and working with Sam helped us accomplish that,” says Cox.

‘Gangster of Love’ will be released on May 31.

Tracklisting:

MOMMA, I’M GONNA BE A STAR Manager Haircut Mental Karate Okay. Eat Me Alive. Hopefully Pitchfork Doesn’t Hear This Drowning Limerence II IDWLG TOxxIC BLOODSTREAM Who’s Gonna Get Me High? Ugly Cryin’ With My Dog Admirer Altima Song

Between the release of SUP and the upcoming album, the band have endeared listeners on tours with the likes of Hot Mulligan, Taking Back Sunday, and Neck Deep and just finished a run with Free Throw and Carpool. They’re poised to go even wider now, bringing Super American’s brand of slacker rock to brand-new audiences.

“We’ve always approached the band from a very innocent, youthful place despite not actually forming as kids,” Cox says. “I think that’s been a little bit of how we’ve lasted so long, by not really being beholden to hindsight. It keeps us moving forward and able to find new listeners.”

Adds Feeley: “Whatever audience gets it and enjoys it, god fing bless their souls because they must be sick.”

