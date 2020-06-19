New Found Glory Releases Tenth Studio Album FOREVER + EVER X INFINITY

New Found Glory is excited to release their monumental tenth full-length studio album tonight at Midnight, local time. Forever + Ever x Infinity is a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics. "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

Fans will be able to celebrate with the band tomorrow, June 19th, during New Found Glory's CD Release Party Song-A-Thon. The live performance will feature a set list of 40 songs from the iconic pop-punkers. Tickets are available now at https://songathon.newfoundglory.com/ with a portion of proceeds going to https://colorofchange.org/.

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

Set at a blistering pace, recent singles songs like "Shook By Your Shaved Head" and "Nothing To Say" rip the listener out of their monotonous day-to-day and drain away all the pressure and self-doubt that manifests inside. When singer, Jordan Pundik, sings, "You've gotta take your life back. You've got so much more to give. That's what I say to myself when I feel like giving into the shame I feel. Won't let it keep me standing still," you can't help jumping up, throwing a fist in the air, and singing the words out at the top of your lungs. This is what New Found Glory has always been about - inspiring people to not be afraid of the odds, to lift each other up, and get up again.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity, the band created an album that is 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

