New Found Glory Announces Lineup Changes to Upcoming Tour
Pop punk legends New Found Glory have today announced line up changes for the upcoming Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour. Joining them on the road later this month will be ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake, America's #1 hot new band Hot Mulligan, and soulful singer/songwriter Lolo. The band shares:
"Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour has some news! The tour will now feature New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and Lolo! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Simple Plan are no longer part of the lineup. Other than Warped tour, New Found Glory and Less Than Jake have not done a proper tour together since the infamous Honda Civic Tour back in 2003 so we are very excited that they were able to step in! Hot Mulligan is an awesome new band that most of you have probably heard of and we're happy to still have Lolo on the tour. Also, many cities, venues and promoters are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or full vaccination, as well as mask mandates in some areas, to attend shows. We encourage you to check your local venue's websites for any mandates that they have put in place for everyone's safety. Our tour party will be following all local protocols and abiding by these mandates to insure our safety as well. It's been so long since we've all been able to be in a room together and we've worked really hard to bring you an amazing show so let's do all we can to make it as safe and enjoyable for everyone! Get ready for an awesome night!! We are ready to shred!!!"
All dates for the upcoming tour remain the same and can be found below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com.
Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.
After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity...And Beyond the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.
Next month, New Found Glory will release their upcoming deluxe album, Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!, due out September 3rd on Hopeless Records. Featuring six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, New Found Glory's upcoming deluxe album will be pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! Is available to pre-order now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond
New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).
New Found Glory w/ Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan + Special Guest Lolo
August 31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
September 1 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ - Sold Out
September 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
September 4 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
September 5 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
September 6 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
September 8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - Sold Out
September 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - Sold Out
September 11 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall - Sold Out **
September 12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Sold Out **
September 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo - Sold Out
September 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
September 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
September 18 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago
September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest @ Douglas Park - Sold Out
September 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis - Sold Out
September 22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
September 23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
September 25 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
September 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
September 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
September 29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom - Sold Out
September 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
October 2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks **
October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
October 5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston - Sold Out
October 6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
October 8 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - Sold Out
October 9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
October 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - Sold Out
October 15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
October 16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando - Sold Out
October 17 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
** - Less Than Jake not performing