New Found Glory Announces Lineup Changes to Upcoming Tour

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have today announced line up changes for the upcoming Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour. Joining them on the road later this month will be ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake, America's #1 hot new band Hot Mulligan, and soulful singer/songwriter Lolo. The band shares:

"Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour has some news! The tour will now feature New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and Lolo! Due to unforeseen circumstances, Simple Plan are no longer part of the lineup. Other than Warped tour, New Found Glory and Less Than Jake have not done a proper tour together since the infamous Honda Civic Tour back in 2003 so we are very excited that they were able to step in! Hot Mulligan is an awesome new band that most of you have probably heard of and we're happy to still have Lolo on the tour. Also, many cities, venues and promoters are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or full vaccination, as well as mask mandates in some areas, to attend shows. We encourage you to check your local venue's websites for any mandates that they have put in place for everyone's safety. Our tour party will be following all local protocols and abiding by these mandates to insure our safety as well. It's been so long since we've all been able to be in a room together and we've worked really hard to bring you an amazing show so let's do all we can to make it as safe and enjoyable for everyone! Get ready for an awesome night!! We are ready to shred!!!"

All dates for the upcoming tour remain the same and can be found below with more information available at www.newfoundglory.com.

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity...And Beyond the band created an album that is even more, 100% New Found Glory.

Next month, New Found Glory will release their upcoming deluxe album, Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!!, due out September 3rd on Hopeless Records. Featuring six new songs that the band wrote and recorded during the pandemic, New Found Glory's upcoming deluxe album will be pressed on a limited-edition double LP paired with a collectible 24-page zine that was designed by the band, complete with never-before-seen photos and notes from New Found Glory. Forever And Ever x Infinity...And Beyond!!! Is available to pre-order now at smarturl.it/NFGAndBeyond

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

New Found Glory w/ Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan + Special Guest Lolo

August 31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

September 1 - Austin, TX - Stubbs BBQ - Sold Out

September 2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 4 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

September 5 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

September 6 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

September 8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - Sold Out

September 9 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - Sold Out

September 11 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall - Sold Out **

September 12 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Sold Out **

September 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo - Sold Out

September 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

September 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

September 18 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest @ Douglas Park - Sold Out

September 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis - Sold Out

September 22 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

September 23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

September 25 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

September 26 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

September 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

September 29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom - Sold Out

September 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

October 2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks **

October 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 5 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston - Sold Out

October 6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

October 8 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - Sold Out

October 9 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

October 10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - Sold Out

October 15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

October 16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando - Sold Out

October 17 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

** - Less Than Jake not performing