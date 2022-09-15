Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album

The album will be released on November 18th, 2022.

Sep. 15, 2022  

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released on November 18th, 2022 with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran.

Written by Manhattan School of Music and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate Jared Alexander, the musical follows the story of a young man who makes a deal to bring back the woman he loves for a single day... The only catch is that he has to capture the northern star. Is it worth the cost?

The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.

All proceeds from sales and streams of the album will go directly to the NAACP in the United States.

Jared Alexander on how the show came to be:

"The idea for this show [Northern Star] came about when I was trying to decide what to write for a school project around February of this year.

I was going through my old phone to move photos, videos, etc and I came across an old voicemail from my dad who I lost last year.

I sat there and stared at it for a couple of minutes. I started to suddenly realize that I didn't remember what his voice sounded like. I was surprised by how quickly I'd forgotten.

I'm lucky to have recordings and videos, but it got me thinking... What if I didn't? How far would I or someone else go to hear the voice of someone we lost? Some of us would try to move the stars themselves."

