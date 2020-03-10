Neverkept Share New Track 'Reunion Tower'

Philadelphia-based pop-rock band, Neverkept have released a new track titled "Reunion Tower." The track follows the band's previous two singles "Vertigo" and "Complicated," rounding out what's to be expected from the band in the future. "'Reunion Tower' is kind of the linchpin to this whole process; energetic and dramatic, fun but melancholy," says the band. "We have a lot in the tank and really wanted to show some diversity in our catalog so far."

Listen below!



Neverkept started with the intention of doing something different from their previous projects, wanting to dig deeper into more mature lyrical themes and complex musical structures. Lyrically, "Reunion Tower" explores "reflecting on past experiences, and learning to grow from them instead of looking at those experiences negatively," explains Neverkept. "Not everything that's bad has to be detrimental; it doesn't have to stunt your growth. Sometimes a negative thing can open your eyes to something good if you allow yourself to learn from it, as hard as it sounds. If there's any message we hope to leave with our listeners it's that you owe it to yourself to learn what you can and grow from all experiences in life."

The band is currently on the road with Chicago pop punk band Sleep On It on the Pride and Disastour. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit https://neverkept.com/tour.



Neverkept is Dorian Cooke (vocals), Jay Miller (guitar), Aaron Mong (guitar), Neale DiMento (bass), and Pete Adams (drums).



NEVERKEPT TOUR DATES

supporting Sleep On It, Bearings, and Between You & Me

3/10 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

3/11 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/13 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

3/14 - Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis, IN - SOLD OUT

3/16 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

3/19 - Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

3/20 - 924 Gilman - Berkeley, CA

3/21 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

3/22 - Pup Rock - Phoenix, AZ

3/24 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

3/25 - Deep Ellum Art Co - Dallas, TX

3/27 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

3/28 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

3/29 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT



Photo Credit: Adam Reed





Related Articles View More Music Stories