Nessa Barrett Releases Delicate New Single 'Love Looks Pretty On You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alt-pop breakout Nessa Barrett has shared her highly-anticipated new single, “LOVE LOOKS PRETTY ON YOU” via Warner Records. An instant fan-favorite since Nessa first teased it over a year ago—with more than 80 thousand creates on TikTok and counting—the delicate track precedes the release of her AFTERCARE DELUXE album, arriving next Friday, February 7.

With six new tracks—including recent single “DOES GOD CRY?”—AFTERCARE DELUXE expands upon Barrett’s acclaimed 2024 album AFTERCARE. The collection boasts a darkened, dance-powered sound that Nessa has perfected in her journey to empower and uplift her listeners, as reflected through standout tracks like the smoldering “MUSTANG BABY” featuring Artemas and the hits “PINS AND NEEDLES” and “P*RNSTAR,” which have amassed over 350 million combined views and counting on TikTok. The album also features singles “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET,” “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” and the Tommy Genesis-assisted “DISCO.” Earlier this week, Nessa took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an electrifying performance of “P*RNSTAR” — watch it HERE.

Barrett will kick off her AFTERCARE World Tour on February 4, with an extensive run of dates throughout North America before wrapping up with a two-night run at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 15 and 16. She will then head overseas for a run of dates throughout Europe. Click HERE for tickets and see the full list of dates below.

AFTERCARE is only the latest milestone for one of music’s hottest rising stars. In November, Nessa teamed up with Nasty Gal to curate her own collection, which is available now — shop HERE. Barrett was also announced as the new face of Cheap Monday’s relaunched denim line, and in May, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s 2023 single “american jesus,” a highlight from her hell is teenage girl EP. 2024 also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate over 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

AFTERCARE WORLD TOUR

Feb 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Feb 6 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - The Shed

Feb 7 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s [SOLD OUT]

Feb 8 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Feb 13 — Toronto, ON @ History [SOLD OUT]

Feb 14 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield [SOLD OUT]

Feb 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Feb 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]

Feb 20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Feb 21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Feb 24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando [SOLD OUT]

Feb 26 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Feb 28 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas [SOLD OUT]

Mar 1 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 3 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Mar 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

Mar 6 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mar 10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades [SOLD OUT]

Mar 11 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mar 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren [SOLD OUT]

Mar 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern [SOLD OUT]

Mar 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Mar 21 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

Mar 22 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

Mar 28 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Mar 30 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

May 27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia [SOLD OUT]

May 29 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland [SOLD OUT]

May 31 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy [SOLD OUT]

June 3 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum [SOLD OUT]

June 4 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum [SOLD OUT]

June 7 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

June 9 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Balgique

June 11 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli [SOLD OUT]

June 13 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria [SOLD OUT]

June 15 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik [SOLD OUT]

June 17 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

June 18 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

June 19 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

June 23 — Paris, France @ Le Bataclan [SOLD OUT]

Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh

Comments