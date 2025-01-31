Nessa Barrett Releases Delicate New Single 'Love Looks Pretty On You'

Check out Nessa Barrett's new single, which will included in the forthcoming AFTERCARE DELUXE album.
Alt-pop breakout Nessa Barrett has shared her highly-anticipated new single, “LOVE LOOKS PRETTY ON YOU” via Warner Records. An instant fan-favorite since Nessa first teased it over a year ago—with more than 80 thousand creates on TikTok and counting—the delicate track precedes the release of her AFTERCARE DELUXE album, arriving next Friday, February 7.
With six new tracks—including recent single “DOES GOD CRY?”—AFTERCARE DELUXE expands upon Barrett’s acclaimed 2024 album AFTERCARE. The collection boasts a darkened, dance-powered sound that Nessa has perfected in her journey to empower and uplift her listeners, as reflected through standout tracks like the smoldering “MUSTANG BABY” featuring Artemas and the hits “PINS AND NEEDLES” and “P*RNSTAR,” which have amassed over 350 million combined views and counting on TikTok. The album also features singles “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET,” “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” and the Tommy Genesis-assisted “DISCO.” Earlier this week, Nessa took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an electrifying performance of “P*RNSTAR” — watch it HERE.
Barrett will kick off her AFTERCARE World Tour on February 4, with an extensive run of dates throughout North America before wrapping up with a two-night run at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 15 and 16. She will then head overseas for a run of dates throughout Europe. Click HERE for tickets and see the full list of dates below.
AFTERCARE is only the latest milestone for one of music’s hottest rising stars. In November, Nessa teamed up with Nasty Gal to curate her own collection, which is available now — shop HERE. Barrett was also announced as the new face of Cheap Monday’s relaunched denim line, and in May, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s 2023 single “american jesus,” a highlight from her hell is teenage girl EP. 2024 also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.
After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate over 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.
Feb 4 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Feb 6 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed - The Shed
Feb 7 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s [SOLD OUT]
Feb 8 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Feb 13 — Toronto, ON @ History [SOLD OUT]
Feb 14 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield [SOLD OUT]
Feb 17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Feb 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount [SOLD OUT]
Feb 20 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Feb 21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Feb 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Feb 24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando [SOLD OUT]
Feb 26 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Feb 28 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas [SOLD OUT]
Mar 1 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston - Music Hall [SOLD OUT]
Mar 3 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Mar 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
Mar 6 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Mar 10 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades [SOLD OUT]
Mar 11 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Mar 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren [SOLD OUT]
Mar 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern [SOLD OUT]
Mar 16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Mar 21 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
Mar 22 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
Mar 28 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil
Mar 30 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic
May 27 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia [SOLD OUT]
May 29 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland [SOLD OUT]
May 31 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy [SOLD OUT]
June 3 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum [SOLD OUT]
June 4 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum [SOLD OUT]
June 7 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
June 9 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Balgique
June 11 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli [SOLD OUT]
June 13 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria [SOLD OUT]
June 15 — Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik [SOLD OUT]
June 17 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
June 18 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
June 19 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit
June 23 — Paris, France @ Le Bataclan [SOLD OUT]
Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh
Videos