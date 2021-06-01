Neil Frances Releases 'Mr Blue Remixed' EP

Los Angeles duo Neil Frances (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) tapped their friends Jadu Heart, Ela Minus, Lau.ra and Masha Mar to each remix their single, "Mr Blue," off their March EP, Stay Strong Play Long. The resulting EP, Mr Blue Remixed, is out today.

The band explains why they chose each remixer:

Jadu Heart: "We were blown away when we heard Jadu Hearts interpretation of Mr Blue. Such a cool take on the song. You never quite know what people are going to create from your song parts but we definitely weren't expecting this pixies-esq version."

Ela Minus: "We discovered Ela Minus for the first time playing at Echo Park Rising where we were immediately captivated by her analog setup. It's rare to find electronic artists using analog drum machines and synths live, and her set was pulled off with such finesse and her sounds were so good that we made a mental note to keep track of her career. If you haven't listened to her album, do yourself a favor and have a listen through. It reveals gem after gem. She's an amazing artist and producer!"

Masha Mar: "Masha is a highly sought-after DJ, producer, and promoter out here in Los Angeles. She is also our dear dear friend and we share a studio space. It's a nice symbiotic relationship: we use her 808 and she uses our Juno. She comes from the world of left field, dark and weird dance music, disco, and deep cuts from the 80's that you've never heard and will have no luck shazaaming. She has blessed us with this sunny and ephemeral take on the track, and we absolutely adore it."

Lau.ra: "We wanted a strictly club focused version of the song and our label suggested Lau.ra who sent back something that perfectly fit with the warehouse feeling we were after. She nailed this and we hope that we get that chance to play it at a sweaty, raging warehouse party in downtown LA sometime soon!"

Listen to the remix album here: