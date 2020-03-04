Neck Deep Announces Fall North American Tour
Neck Deep is pleased to announce their North American headline tour this Fall, taking their new album All Distortions Are Intentional to major cities all over North America. The tour kicks off November 6th in Nashville, TN and will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Kansas City, Austin, Philadelphia, Toronto and more before wrapping up for one of their biggest US shows to date in New York City at Terminal 5. General on-sale begins Friday, March 13th at 10am Local Time, but fans can register now for a priority access code at tickets.neckdeepuk.com for pre-sale codes.
A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at tickets.neckdeepuk.com.
Upcoming Neck Deep North American Tour Dates
November 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
November 7- Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
November 10 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
November 11 - Austin, TX - Emos
November 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
November 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
November 17 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
November 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
November 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
November 22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
November 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
November 25 - Chicago, IL - Radius
November 27 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak
November 28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
November 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
December 1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
December 2 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
December 4 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
December 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Franklin Music Hall
December 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
December 8 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
December 9 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
December 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
December 12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
The forthcoming album is the follow up to 2017's monumental release, The Peace And The Panic, which catapulted the band into mainstream success with a #2 charting position on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart and welcomed their first U.S. Late Night TV performance. All Distortions Are Intentional is a journey of self-discovery and personal expression not unlike the rise of the band itself.
All Distortions Are Intentional is set for release on July 24, 2020 via Hopeless Records.No mere collection of songs, All Distortions Are Intentional is conceptually rich, with themes of disconnection, existential confusion, and the search for meaning. The band just hosted a packed pop up shop in London at Camden Stables, introducing fans to Sonderland.
The album tells the story of a loner named Jett, who lives in Sonderland, a combination of "Wonderland" and the somewhat obscure word "sonder": the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own, with their own ambitions and worries. "It's that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world," explains singer Ben Barlow. "Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You're just an extra in their story."
The concept kicked off after the writing of lead single "Lowlife",which welcomes fans into Sonderland along with protagonist Jett and the love of his life, Alice. Fans can meet these characters and enter their world with today's music video release, created by YHELLOW with the original treatment ideas coming straight from Barlow's mind. It is vibrant and visceral and is the perfect invitation into the world of Sonderland. Although the songs on All Distortions Are Intentional are told through the lenses of these characters, it is still uniquely reflective of the lives that each member of Neck Deep have lived. "Writing 'Lowlife', it was like I was tapping into this part of my own personality, my own psyche" shares Barlow.
All Distortions Are Intentional was produced by Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, One Direction) and was recorded in Wales at the legendary Monnow Valley Studio, which has been a recording home for artists like Oasis, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Joss Stone and more. Squire and Neck Deep tucked themselves away at the world famous residential studio, located in the gorgeous but remote Wye Valley in the heart of the band's native Wales. The decision to create the album 'at home' was an important one; on the eve of what's certain to be Neck Deep's greatest exposure to the world yet, it's a grateful and decisive acknowledgment of where they've come from, both literally and figuratively.