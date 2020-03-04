Neck Deep Announces Fall North American Tour

Neck Deep is pleased to announce their North American headline tour this Fall, taking their new album All Distortions Are Intentional to major cities all over North America. The tour kicks off November 6th in Nashville, TN and will hit Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore, Kansas City, Austin, Philadelphia, Toronto and more before wrapping up for one of their biggest US shows to date in New York City at Terminal 5. General on-sale begins Friday, March 13th at 10am Local Time, but fans can register now for a priority access code at tickets.neckdeepuk.com for pre-sale codes.

A full list of tour dates are below with more information available at tickets.neckdeepuk.com.

Upcoming Neck Deep North American Tour Dates

November 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

November 7- Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

November 10 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

November 11 - Austin, TX - Emos

November 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

November 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

November 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 17 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

November 18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

November 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 21 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

November 22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

November 24 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

November 25 - Chicago, IL - Radius

November 27 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

November 28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

November 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

December 1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

December 2 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

December 4 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

December 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Franklin Music Hall

December 6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

December 8 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

December 9 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

December 11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

December 12 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

The forthcoming album is the follow up to 2017's monumental release, The Peace And The Panic, which catapulted the band into mainstream success with a #2 charting position on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart and welcomed their first U.S. Late Night TV performance. All Distortions Are Intentional is a journey of self-discovery and personal expression not unlike the rise of the band itself.

All Distortions Are Intentional is set for release on July 24, 2020 via Hopeless Records.No mere collection of songs, All Distortions Are Intentional is conceptually rich, with themes of disconnection, existential confusion, and the search for meaning. The band just hosted a packed pop up shop in London at Camden Stables, introducing fans to Sonderland.

The album tells the story of a loner named Jett, who lives in Sonderland, a combination of "Wonderland" and the somewhat obscure word "sonder": the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own, with their own ambitions and worries. "It's that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world," explains singer Ben Barlow. "Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You're just an extra in their story."

The concept kicked off after the writing of lead single "Lowlife",which welcomes fans into Sonderland along with protagonist Jett and the love of his life, Alice. Fans can meet these characters and enter their world with today's music video release, created by YHELLOW with the original treatment ideas coming straight from Barlow's mind. It is vibrant and visceral and is the perfect invitation into the world of Sonderland. Although the songs on All Distortions Are Intentional are told through the lenses of these characters, it is still uniquely reflective of the lives that each member of Neck Deep have lived. "Writing 'Lowlife', it was like I was tapping into this part of my own personality, my own psyche" shares Barlow.

All Distortions Are Intentional was produced by Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, One Direction) and was recorded in Wales at the legendary Monnow Valley Studio, which has been a recording home for artists like Oasis, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Joss Stone and more. Squire and Neck Deep tucked themselves away at the world famous residential studio, located in the gorgeous but remote Wye Valley in the heart of the band's native Wales. The decision to create the album 'at home' was an important one; on the eve of what's certain to be Neck Deep's greatest exposure to the world yet, it's a grateful and decisive acknowledgment of where they've come from, both literally and figuratively.





