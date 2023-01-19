Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Return to Austin City Limits

The performance was in support of The Future, which was released in 2021 to widespread acclaim.

Jan. 19, 2023  

On Saturday, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats made their heralded return to "Austin City Limits" to perform songs off their third studio album The Future as well as some additional fan favorites. Recorded live at ACL's home studio in Austin, the performance marks the second time the band has appeared on the Peabody Award-winning program.

Watch the full episode on PBS HERE, including performances of "Face Down In the Moment" and "Love Don't."

In addition, Rateliff is slated to perform Harry Nilsson's classic album A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra at Denver's Boettcher Hall on March 3 and 4 as well as Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on March 8.

Marking the 50th anniversary of this release, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night will be performed in its entirety along with some of Rateliff's favorite Nilsson originals. Further details on these events can be found HERE and HERE, respectively.

Of the album, Rateliff states, "I've always felt that music does have the potential to take your breath away. I experienced that feeling when listening to Harry Nilsson's A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night for the first time and that exhilaration has been with me throughout every subsequent listen ever since.

The courage of Nilsson to release an album of standards like 'It Had To Be You,' 'Thanks For The Memory' and 'Over The Rainbow' at the height of his fame is wild to contemplate. And to create something so beautiful that takes listeners on an emotional journey through love and loss is what I'm excited for audiences to experience."

In support of The Future, which was released in 2021 to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday." In addition, Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.



