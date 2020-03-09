Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Confirm Tour with Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats announce a summer tour with Bob Dylan-marking The Night Sweats' only shows of the year. The tour will make stops at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Queens' Forest Hills Stadium, Bethel's Woods Center for the Arts and more with the band playing a full 60-minute set before Dylan and his band take the stage. The Hot Club of Cowtown will open the show every night.

Rateliff explains, "We planned to take a year off from Night Sweats shows but the opportunity came to do a tour with Bob Dylan and there was no way we would pass that up."

Meanwhile, Rateliff continues on his sold-out And It's Still Alright tour, which features various aspects of his stellar musicianship, ranging from stripped-back moments with just his voice and acoustic guitar, to a full-band accompaniment and four-piece string section. The shows are in support of his new solo album, And Its Still Alright, which is out now on Stax Records to critical praise. The current set pulls from his pre-Night Sweats catalog and his new record.

The new album peaked at #3 on iTunes' "Top Albums" chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's "Americana/Folk" chart, landed at #2 on their "Current Rock" chart and the lead single and title track rose to #1 on their "Adult Alternative" chart, marking Rateliff's first solo #1. In addition, "And It's Still Alright" has currently stayed at #1 on Triple A Radio for three consecutive weeks and #1 on the Americana "Singles" chart for the sixth consecutive week and "Album" chart for the second consecutive week.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF - AND IT'S STILL ALRIGHT TOUR

March 9-Toronto, ON-Roy Thomson Hall* SOLD OUT

March 10-Boston, MA-Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT

March 12-New York, NY-The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

March 13-New York, NY-The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

March 14-Washington DC-The Anthem‡ SOLD OUT

March 16-Pittsburgh, PA-Byham Theater‡ SOLD OUT

March 17-Indianapolis, IN-Old National Centre‡ SOLD OUT

March 19-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡ SOLD OUT

March 20-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ SOLD OUT

March 21-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle‡ SOLD OUT

April 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT

April 3-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre At The Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT

April 4-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

April 5-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

April 18-North Charleston, SC-High Water Fest

August 2-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 8-Waynesville, OH-Bellwether Festival

August 25-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

August 26-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre** SOLD OUT

*with Courtney Marie Andrews

†with Damien Jurado

‡with Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen

§with The Still Tide

**with Kevin Morby and Damien Jurado

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS - TOUR WITH BOB DYLAN

June 4-Bend, OR-Les Schwab Amphitheatre*

June 6-Ridgefield, WA-Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

June 7-Auburn, WA-White River Amphitheatre*

June 9-Eugene, OR-Matthew Knight Arena*

June 12-Stateline, NV-Harvey's Outdoor Amphitheatre*

June 13-Berkeley, CA-Greek Theatre*

June 14-Berkeley, CA-Greek Theatre*

June 17-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena*

June 18-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl*

June 20-Las Vegas, NV-Mandalay Bay Events Center*

June 21-Glendale, AZ-Gila River Arena*

June 23-Albuquerque, NM-Tingley Arena*

June 24-Amarillo, TX-Amarillo Civic Center*

June 26-Irving, TX-The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory*

June 27-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena*

June 28-Southaven, MS-BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove*

June 30-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater*

July 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

July 3-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

July 5-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre*

July 7-Wilkes-Barre, PA-Mohegan Sun Arena*

July 8-Forest Hills, NY-Forest Hills Stadium*

July 9-Saratoga Springs, NY-Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

July 11-Essex Junction, VT-Champlain Valley Exposition - Coca Cola Grandstand*

July 12-Bethel Woods, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

*with Bob Dylan and The Hot Club of Cowtown

Photo credit: Brantley Gutierrez





