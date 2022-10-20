Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'

Nashville-based band Palm Ghosts are pleased to share "Silent Fall" the final pre-release single from their anticipated new full-length album Post Preservation out October 28 (pre-order).

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, "'Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas, debuted today at Rock and Roll Globe and can also be shared at YouTube.

"Silent Fall" follows the release of singles "Signal" and "Cross Your Heart" which are available now on all streaming platforms.

Palm Ghosts fall tour will kick off this week on Friday in Milwaukee at Company Brewing. The tour will include shows in Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Chicago and a hometown show on November 30 at The Five Spot in Nashville. All upcoming shows are listed below.

The sound of an 80s prom in a war zone...located in the dead heart country music, Nashville, TN. That is the sound and spirit of Palm Ghosts, a far from the honky-tonks and pedal taverns of their adopted city as one can get. More at home in rainy Manchester or blustery Berlin, the quartet weave early cinematic dream pop and new wave with brooding post punk.

Embracing their 80's idols like New Order, The Cure, Echo and The Bunnymen and Peter Gabriel to name a few, these Nashville transplants released 2018's Architecture, a dark pop record with male/female vocals and their first offering echoing the sound of 4AD an Factory Records' brand of post-punk . Since then, they have built upon that release with a steady stream of songs invigorating the modern era with the 80's youth ethos.

During the worldwide pandemic, Palm Ghosts recorded and released Lifeboat Candidate, a giant ear worm on unrest, isolation, and frustration influence by the jagged art punk of Gang of Four and Wire.

Their next offering, The Lost Frequency, felt more whimsical and celebratory. More nostalgic and less like a war...More like a prom. However, the lyrics still bring confrontation to the forefront, and remind us that normalcy is still devastating.

The band's upcoming album, Post Preservation, shows yet another side of Palm Ghosts. There are songs about love. There's almost a hint of optimism. If you squint your eyes, a light is showing through the cracks. But don't worry there's still plenty of darkness and discontent to balance it out. After all, it is 2022.

Like the soundtrack to a long lost John Hughes film, Post Preservation twinkles with warm nostalgia for a world that no longer exists, except for in our hearts and minds. The world is ending, so don't be a wallflower, get on the dance floor!

Watch the new music video here:

Palm Ghosts Tour Dates

10.21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing

10.22 - Appleton, WI @ Fox River House

10.23 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mortimer's

11.25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

11.26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Cooperage

11.27 - Chicago, IL @ Golden Dagger

11.30 - Nashville, TN @ 5 Spot