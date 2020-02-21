Nashville SC Collaborates with Judah & the Lion to Create Official Club Anthem

Nashville Soccer Club in conjunction with Judah & the Lion and The Backline, the club's Supporters' Collective, released today "Never Give Up On You," the official anthem for Nashville SC and its fans.

"A club anthem is so much more than a chant. It's something that can allow everyone to feel part of the club," said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. "You might be in the stadium at a game, watching on TV or listening on the radio, and when you hear it and sing it, you are a part of our club and our family, because this is OUR song.

"When we first connected with Judah & the Lion about them writing our anthem, we loved that they are also fans of soccer and importantly of Nashville SC. Having them alongside us as we make history is incredible, and I believe this anthem will become a unique part of who Nashville SC become not just in Major League Soccer, but around the world in the global football family," concluded Ayre.

Judah & the Lion have been a staple for Nashville SC in its young history. The Nashville based alternative band performed at the club's brand launch in 2019 and have been massive advocates for soccer in the Music City.

"Being from Tennessee and knowing Tennessee sports from growing up in this state... this was an honor to be asked to do," said Judah & the Lion's lead singer Judah Akers. "Watching new teams come to Tennessee was really fun and exciting to see as a kid. Now seeing soccer come to Nashville feels so special - the camaraderie of the sport is incredible.

"With the anthem, I wanted to highlight the loyalty of the fans of Nashville. A lot of the lyrics are based off family, community and unity," continued Akers. "When you are at a game it doesn't matter who the person is to your left or right, they are your family during that game. This song is about that."

An ode to soccer and community, the "Never Give Up On You" lyrics reflect on the comradeship built around soccer, a sport known for uniting people from all walks of life, and Nashville, a community that always come together in support of one another.

"Being a huge soccer fan and having been so encouraged and affected by Liverpool FC's anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone", it's hard to imagine a more special opportunity than making the anthem for our own town team with Nashville SC," said Nate Zuercher, the band's banjo player. "This has been such a gift to be a part of and I'm super grateful for this team and organization giving us this chance."

"We are honored to play a small part in such an important organization," added Brian MacDonald, the band's mandolin player. "It feels like we are grasping at the identity of Nashville's future through the character of this team."

The anthem was a collaboration between the band, Nashville SC and The Backline Supporters Collective, the club's official supporters' group, who provided feedback throughout the creation process.

"In the small room where we gathered to listen to 'Never Give Up On You' for the first time, the guys from Judah & the Lion were genuinely invested in the creation of something special," said Chip Wilkins, a member of The Backline. "They were fanlike in their enthusiasm and revealed an anthem that has a deep meaning and forever connection to our team, the fans and the city of Nashville."

Nashville SC and Judah & the Lion will get together on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. CT to record the official video for the anthem with a small performance at Dirty Little Secret at the Dream Hotel. First String Season Ticket Members will have priority when they RSVP.

Fans will be able to hear their anthem "Never Give Up On You" at every Nashville SC home match and will have opportunities to sing along as a community when the anthem is played throughout Nissan Stadium in NSC's inaugural season in Major League Soccer and beyond.

About Judah & the Lion: Judah & the Lion's new album Pep Talks was released to universal acclaim in May 2019 with love from NPR, Rolling Stone, and more. The band performed their Top 10 single "Over my head" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s Outdoor Stage, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Good Morning Football, plus performed an intimate version of their single "Why Did You Run?" on The TODAY Show. The album debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #2 at Alternative Albums, Rock Albums, and Independent Albums charts, marking career highs for Judah & the Lion. Pep Talks follows the breakthrough success of sophomore LP, Folk Hop N Roll which spawned triumphant 2017 Platinum-selling single "Take It All Back." The #1 single topped the alternative songs chart for three weeks in a row, paving the way for a Best New Rock/Alternative Artist win at the 2018 iHeartRadio Awards, numerous TV appearances, tours with twenty one pilots, Incubus, Kaleo, Jimmy Eat World, headlining sets at festivals across the globe and more. Now with several chart topping releases, non-stop tour and a growing international fanbase, the band has amassed more than 315 MILLION global streams.

About Nashville SC: Nashville SC is a Major League Soccer club initially founded by local supporters in 2013 as an amateur soccer organization called Nashville Football Club. It officially became Nashville Soccer Club in 2016 when it earned a USL Championship club and as it began its bid to join Major League Soccer. On Dec. 20, 2017, Nashville SC became the 24th organization to be awarded an MLS club. Nashville SC will begin its participation in MLS in 2020 playing at Nissan Stadium before moving into its new and permanent stadium in 2022, which will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States.





