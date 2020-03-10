Nas to Headline Toronto's Festival of Beer

Time is Illmatic and so is the impact that Nas has had on music over the past 30 years. Fans will have the chance to see the hip-hop superstar live in concert during the opening night of Toronto's Festival of Beer presented by The Beer Store on Friday, July 24. Nas will perform on the OLG Bandshell Stage on what is expected to be one of the biggest opening night concerts in the show's 24-year history. The festival runs from July 24 to 26 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place. This show is in partnership with Flow 93.5.

"We are thrilled to have Nas perform on the OLG Bandshell Stage during the opening night of Toronto's Festival of Beer," said Les Murray, president and owner of Toronto's Festival of Beer. "Seeing him perform all his timeless classics, paired with hundreds of brews and the incredible food we have on deck is going to make this a Friday night that fans will never forget."

Recognized as an explosive, outspoken and brutally candid lyricist, Nas has released 12 studio albums, five compilation albums, two collaborative albums, and has received several accolades for his work including 13 GRAMMY nominations. Some of his memorable songs include: If I Ruled the World, N.Y. State of Mind, The Message, and so many more. Fans can expect to hear him perform several of these hits as he opens the 24th edition of the festival in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Tickets to Toronto's Festival of Beer sell out every year - consumers are encouraged to buy early. For more information on tickets and other festival details, please visit: BeerFestival.ca. Toronto's Festival of Beer is a 19+ event.





Related Articles View More Music Stories