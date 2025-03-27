Naomi Sharon Shares New Single 'Can We Do This Over'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Naomi Sharon has returned with the soulful single, “Can We Do This Over.” The singer’s highly anticipated new song is a gorgeous addition to her impressive discography. "Can We Do This Over," created with Justin Tranter (Selena Gomez, Chappel Roan, Lady Gaga), sees Sharon experimenting with acoustic instrumentals while her silky, soulful vocals remain centerstage.

“I remember being in a vulnerable phase,” Sharon reflects on the making of “Can We Do This Over.” “Together with Justin Tranter, the co-writer, I wrote a beautiful lyric that perfectly captured how I was feeling. That was a special experience. It is always great when you are completely in sync with a writer or producer.”

“It felt like a very open and honest process. We decided to start acoustically to see what kind of song would emerge, instead of immediately adding a full production. This allowed us to experiment with different elements and instruments. Eren Cannata, Jordan Ullman and Alex Lustig guided this process beautifully. When I received the first version, it immediately felt right. I had shared my ideas, and they interpreted them in their own way, aligning perfectly with my vision. That connection is very important to me in the creative process.”

Naomi Sharon, born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, has carved her niche in the global music scene with her unique sound and authentic storytelling. Her musical journey reflects a deep connection to her Dutch and Caribbean heritage, creating a tapestry of influences that sets her apart as a true artist.

Signed with OVO Sound as their first female signee, Naomi Sharon has garnered attention for her collaborations with renowned producers such as Noah "40" Shebib, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, and more. Additionally, Naomi was recognized as one of Spotify's R&B Rising 2024 Artists To Watch, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry.

Photo Credit: Dion Bal

