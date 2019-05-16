Nadia Tehran's Debut Album 'Dozakh: All Lovers Hell' Out Now

Iranian-Swedish artist Nadia Tehran's debut album Dozakh: All Lovers Hell is out now onYEAR0001. Dozakh is over a decade in the making with songs dating back to Tehran's time as the singer of a punk band at age 12. Written and produced by Tehran, the album features recordings of her father recalling his near-death experience at the frontline of the Iraq-Iran conflict and a poem by her sister spoken in Farsi.

Of the album Tehran says, "Dozakh is about the broken hearts that live on after war. In simple terms, the Persian word, Dozakh means hell. Metaphorically this is also a place of torment one believes they are in when separated from their lover. Dozakh is where this record takes place. Living life in separation."

Previously released album singles include "Come & Go," "Jet" featuring French producer andvocalist Coucou Chloe and "Down."

Born in Jönköping, Sweden to immigrant Iranian parents, Tehran is a rebel by blood. Her father served on the frontline of the Iran-Iraq War. His stories of the revolution inform Tehran's art and anarchist spirit. As a child Tehran started performing as her own form of rebellion. By 12 years old, she was singing in the only punk band in her small Christian town. Tehran continued to gain notoriety within the underground Swedish scene, securing a place for herself as a solo artist on indie label YEAR0001 (Yung Lean, V**gra Boys). Her 2016 EP Life Is Cheap, Death Is Free released to critical acclaim, with i-D Magazine calling it a "powerful statement on race and immigration." Tehran has performed around the world at legendary Berlin nightclubBerghain, Sonar Festival, Chicago, New York and more. Dozakh: All Lovers Hell is Tehran's first studio album.

NADIA TEHRAN-DOZAKH: ALL LOVERS HELL

Part 1

1. Dozakh

2. Down

3. Something New

4. Alcoholic Waves

5. Sail On

6. Come & Go

7. High

Part 2

1. Jet (feat. Coucou Chloe)

2. Tell Nobody

3. AFA Poem

4. Nazi Killer

5. What About Me

6. Oops

7. Dreamers

8. In Tune with the Moon





